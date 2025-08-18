Team Jackson welcomes Shoaf as post sergeant major

Fort Jackson welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Shoaf, home to South Carolina and as its senior enlisted leader during a ceremony held Aug. 15 on Victory Field.



Shoaf assumed responsibility for the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson from Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs.

The ceremony was bittersweet as Shoaf was welcomed into Team Jackson while Ochs bid farewell.



Shoaf, from North Augusta, South Carolina, officially took over after receiving the unit colors from Fort Jackson Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood.



The passing of the colors is the first official act Shoaf will complete as Fort Jackson’s senior enlisted advisor.



Hood said the ceremony is “truly a representation of a transition,” and that he is “very pleased” to be part of Team Jackson.



“It’s been my privilege and pleasure to see your phenomenal efforts … that didn’t just start when I arrived, but happened back on March 10, 2023, when you assumed responsibility,” said Hood to Ochs during the ceremony. “I do want to say, thanks so much for being my battle buddy, for being on that is not only my advisor, but can also help me to check the azimuth and adjust as necessary.



Even though it was tough seeing Ochs go, Hood said he was “excited” for Shoaf taking over.



“I’m excited for you,” said Hood who presided over the ceremony. “I’ve known your background and your reputation. You know, at this level, your character precedes you just like your reputation … Your assignment history certainly speaks volumes in and of itself.”



Shoaf enlisted in the Army as a military policeman in 1997. He has held multiple leadership positions in his career including first sergeant, battalion and brigade command sergeant major, and regimental command sergeant major for the Military Police Corps Regiment.



He also deployed multiple times including a tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and twice to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



“I want to thank you for allowing me this opportunity,” he said to Hood during the ceremony. “It’s a great opportunity and a great privilege to serve with you and the alongside this phenomenal team as we, as a greater community, make American Soldiers.”



He said he is “incredibly” honored to be Fort Jackson’s 28th post command sergeant major.



“I’m here to serve you,” Shoaf said to Fort Jackson during the ceremony. “That’s my purpose. Our Army mission is to make American Soldiers, and we’ll do that together.”



Shoaf took over responsibility for a post that is constantly at work.



Fort Jackson accomplished many feats during Och’s tenure, including training 77.920 Soldiers; producing 4,813 drill sergeants; processing 111,000 patients at Moncrief Army Health Clinic 111,000 patients; and graduating 3,300 students from master resiliency training.



“Today is not about the past, though, it’s about the future,” Ochs said. “We have an unlimited potential to continue driving transformation and building readiness in the command.”



He said Shoaf is the right person for the job.



“I know you are going to do great,” Ochs said to Shoaf. “You’re the right leader at the right time in the right office. Enjoy every day. It’s going to go fast. You’re not going to be able to do everything you want to, but you will change lives.”

