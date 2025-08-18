Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 ‘Red Devils’ Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Photo By Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven T. Suetos, right, the commanding officer of Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven T. Suetos, right, the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and former VMFA-232 commanding officers observes the pass in review during a centennial ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 15, 2025. The ceremony commemorates the unit’s century-long service in major conflicts, providing a meaningful occasion for active-duty Marines, veterans, and family members to reflect on their shared experiences and the history of the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing celebrated the 100th anniversary of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 “Red Devils,” an F/A-18 squadron with Marine Aircraft Group 11, during a commemorative ceremony Aug. 15, 2025.



The event honored the Marine Corps’ oldest active fighter attack squadron, and brought together approximately 600 guests, including squadron alumni, family members and friends. The reunion reinforced the bond between current and former “Red Devils,” who remain passionate about the squadron and where it is going.



“One thing that distinguishes our squadron is our identity, which has been so strong for many years,” said Lt. Col. Steven T. Suetos, the commanding officer of VMFA-232. “Wearing the Red Devil patch means we carry the responsibility to continue this legacy.”



The squadron was established on Sept. 1, 1925, at Naval Air Station San Diego. Its combat history began in 1927 when the squadron’s Vought VE-7SF single-seat biplanes provided reconnaissance and air support to Gen. Smedley Butler's 3rd Brigade in Shanghai.



The “Red Devils” were the first flying squadron to land on Guadalcanal during World War II and became the first F/A-18 squadron to land in Afghanistan in 2010 during Operation Enduring Freedom. Over the past century, the squadron has flown 15 different aircraft and participated in every major U.S. conflict.



Today, VMFA-232 remains a combat-ready unit prepared to respond to crises worldwide. The squadron is currently preparing for its next deployment to Japan in support of the Unit Deployment Program.



As Marine Corps aviation transitions to next-generation platforms and technologies for future conflicts, the F/A-18 Hornet continues to provide maritime strike and air interdiction capabilities in the Indo-Pacific with its advanced sensors, air-to-air missiles, and precision air-to-surface strike weapons.



With a history of successful transitions, VMFA-232 continues to evolve with the needs of the Marine Corps, ensuring unmatched air combat capability in any clime and place.



Imagery from the ceremony will be available at: www.dvidshub.net/unit/3MAW.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.



-USMC-