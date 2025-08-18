Retired colonel helped to established first Nuclear Disablement Team in US military

Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing and operationalizing the first Nuclear Disablement Team (NDT). Today, Schueneman serves as the U.S. Army Operational Survivability Branch Chief in the Survivability and Effects Analysis Division of the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency (USANCA) on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – A retired U.S. Army colonel helped to establish and lead the first Nuclear Disablement Team in the U.S. military.



Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard “Rich” A. Schueneman was instrumental in developing and operationalizing the first Nuclear Disablement Team (NDT).



U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



Schueneman led the first Nuclear Disablement Team during Task Force McCall, a joint task force that helped to transfer 550 metric tons of yellowcake uranium from the Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center near Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



The yellowcake uranium was transported by Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to the Military Sealift Command ship SS Gopher State that delivered the materials to Canada, who bought the materials for use in nuclear energy facilities.



The Secretary of the Army awarded the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Detachment the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its role in Task Force McCall.



“The unit was responsible for the security, on-site management, and execution of the repackaging and transport of the remainder of Saddam Hussein’s nuclear program out of Iraq,” read the Meritorious Unit Commendation citation. “The command demonstrated the newly operational capabilities available to the Department of Defense, as well as a tremendous ability to work as an intra-agency and inter-agency liaison to accomplish the mission.”



Schueneman began his 30-year career in the U.S. Army as an enlisted communications specialist. He joined the Army Reserves to pay for college.



“My father’s guidance to me was go to college or join the military growing up,” he said. “I did both so he could not complain about my decisions.”



After Schueneman earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue University, he was commissioned as a U.S. Army Armor Officer. He commanded the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor Regiment, near the Korean Demilitarized Zone in South Korea.



He later became Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) officer (FA 52) and worked at the U.S. Army Nuclear and Chemical Agency (USANCA).



Today, Schueneman serves as the U.S. Army Operational Survivability Branch Chief in the Survivability and Effects Analysis Division of the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering WMD Agency (USANCA), where he helps the U.S. Army to prepare to confront and defeat WMD on the battlefield during large-scale combat operations.



“My first assignment at USANCA greatly benefited my ability to return as a civilian supporting the Army’s CBRN survivability program,” said Schueneman. “The decades of fighting an insurgency did not have a good impact on the Army’ fielding equipment intended for peer-to-peer conflicts with the use or threatened use of WMD.”



After serving at USANCA the first time, Schueneman earned his master’s degree in nuclear engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and he became a full-time FA 52 officer. After completing his master’s degree and the Command and General Staff Course at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, he served in the U.S. Strategic Command J-5 staff where he provided consequence of execution analysis for strategic plans and supported the nuclear planning analysis for Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Schueneman said serving at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command was highly rewarding.



“My two assignments at the 20th were my career highlight,” said Schueneman. “I requested an assignment at the 20th when the concept for the command was announced while I was in grad school. Standing up the NDT and deploying it to Iraq for the yellow cake mission will always be my best memory.”



Schueneman later returned to the 20th CBRNE Command to serve as the chief of staff.



“Having the opportunity to return to the 20th as the chief of staff was a dream come true,” said Schueneman. “Working with the staff and commanding generals like Brig. Gen. JB Burton (the 20th CBRNE Command’s 5th commanding general) to evolve the command was a crown jewel moment. Getting the command a new building suitable for its role and mission was difficult but I am glad to see it completed.”



Schueneman said the 20th CBRNE Command brings together critical capabilities needed for joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command not only enables combat operations around the world but also support domestic authorities across the nation.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Highly trained Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards from Weapons of Mass Destruction to unexploded ordnance in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



“Without the synergy of the capabilities assigned to the 20th, the Army and DoD would have disparity and competition across multiple commands without a staff that understands the complexity and has the ability to do more than just spell CBRNE,” said Schueneman. “This is very apparent in the commands support to U.S. Forces Korea and the complex tasks executed by Task Force McCall.”



Schueneman said that Soldiers and Army civilians at the 20th CBRNE Command must be ready 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, 365-days-a-year. He added that servant leadership is the key to success at a high tempo formation like the 20th CBRNE Command.



“Be a servant leader and take care of everyone around you,” said Schueneman. “Counter WMD is a team fight, and we need everyone on board. The Army civilians are the continuity and historical knowledge in a 24-to-36-month assignment cycle for Soldiers. Always keep training and learning for the future fights our nation must face and dominate.”



“Success requires technical and tactical competence on the worst possible day our nation could face,” said Schueneman. “Success also requires humility, compassion for Soldiers and the willingness to put others first in spite of the cost to yourself.”



Schueneman said leadership is critical to success as a U.S. Army civilian.



“Life after military retirement is full of opportunities,” said Schueneman. “After a career of serving the nation, continued service in another capacity is a natural fit. Servant leadership, commitment to the nation, and caring for your team are the essential keys.”