Sterile Processing at Walter Reed Powers Safe Surgery, Resilient Care

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications

They may never appear in a patient’s chart, but Walter Reed’s Sterile Processing Department (SPD) plays a critical role in every surgery and procedure at the President’s Hospital.

Operating around the clock, the team ensures sterile instruments and equipment are always available, thereby supporting patient safety and mission readiness behind the scenes.

“I get to be a small part in an answered prayer for a patient and their family,” said U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christian Lopez, a surgical technician at Walter Reed.

At any moment, the SPD team is preparing sterile trays, inspecting reusable medical devices, or responding to urgent requests from more than 48 outpatient clinics, operating rooms, and two labor and delivery suites.

“We are responsible for ensuring the availability and sterility of supplies, reusable medical devices, and surgical equipment,” said U.S. Army Capt. Eun Roe, SPD Service Chief.

“Our core duties include cleaning, assembling, sterilizing, and distributing surgical instruments and medical equipment that ensures every surgical and clinical procedure at Walter Reed is performed with safe, sterile instruments,” Roe added.

The department includes more than 50 military and civilian personnel of certified sterile processing technicians, surgical technicians, and support staff working together to protect patients and providers. Roe, a certified operating room (OR) nurse, brings firsthand experience in surgical safety, patient care, and sterile processing operations.

At any time, the SPD team may face a challenge not of their making in their area, such as increased humidity due to warm weather, yet the team adapts to maintain mission support.

Walter Reed also partnered with Inova for sterilization support, and the medical center recently acquired a mobile sterilizer unit, located outside of Building 55. The unit will provide sterile processing support during routine steam plant and SPD equipment maintenance and unplanned outages.

Although much of SPD’s work happens behind the scenes, the team’s impact is undeniable. Technicians describe their roles as lifesaving, purposeful, and mission-critical. For many, the reward comes from knowing their work directly supports both patients and the clinicians providing care.

“I get to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Tacari Tylers, a certified sterile processing technician.

“While many may not fully understand our role and it’s often not recognized, I truly believe SPD is the heart of the hospital,” Roe said.

By ensuring every tool is safe and ready – through routine operations and unexpected challenges – SPD enables clinical teams to deliver safe, high-quality care. Their work helps Walter Reed maintain its legacy as the flagship of military medicine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:51 Story ID: 546138 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterile Processing at Walter Reed Powers Safe Surgery, Resilient Care, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.