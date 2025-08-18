Missouri Airmen Gain Commercial Driver Certification Approval

The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s ground transportation office has been cleared to certify Airmen for commercial driver’s licenses under the Air Force’s updated program beginning Aug. 22, 2025.



The program serves Airmen who operate large vehicles in fields such as fuels management, air transportation, and construction. It is known as the Commercial Motor Vehicle Equivalence Driver’s License Program, aligned with Department of Transportation and American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators standards.



“This approval allows us to add commercial driver’s license qualifications to Airmen’s state licenses while ensuring their training meets the same standards as civilian drivers,” said Senior Master Sgt. Robert Ward, ground transportation superintendent for the 139th LRS.



Ward and Master Sgt. Michael Morris, a ground transportation supervisor, were among the first Air Guardsmen to attend the inaugural examiner training course in Gulfport, Mississippi. At the time, the Basic Control Skills test required a large paved area, limiting its use at the 139th’s St. Joseph installation as well as most other Air National Guard bases, according to Ward.



Ward completed a refresher course early this year, and the program passed its Air Force inspection in July. The updated certification covers Class A and B commercial vehicles, including straight trucks and combination vehicles over 26,000 pounds, along with applicable endorsements, Ward said.



Airmen first train on their unit’s vehicles, then take a written exam through the Base Education and Training Management office, followed by a four-hour skills evaluation.



According to Master Sgt. Andrew Pankau, a ground transportation supervisor, aligning training with industry standards adds credibility and prepares Airmen for both military and civilian requirements. Morris said the program also creates continuity across the ANG.



The wing’s examiner team, consisting of Ward and Morris, must each conduct 10 tests annually — three for each examinee: pre-trip inspection, basic skills and road test — and complete refresher training every three years to maintain certification.



Ward credited his team — Pankau, Morris, Tech. Sgt. Douglas Stockstad, and Staff Sgts. Obed Berzoza Carreon and Ben Truong, ground transportation specialists — for their combined efforts in establishing the program.

