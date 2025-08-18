Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant rides into retirement with a purpose

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Story by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.--A woman steps onto the
    winding dirt path in rural Maryland, bordered with sprawling green grass stretching
    towards a worn, wooden fence. She steps reluctant and slow, lips tightly pursed and
    wringing hands, a slight tremble in her fingers as she makes her way closer to the
    railing. Behind its top board stand three tall figures silhouetted by a baby blue sky. Next
    to the railing is a man with a kind smile; he offers a wave.
    Many retired service members struggle with finding a way to lead a purposeful life after
    dedicating years to military service. Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant
    Fredrick Edison discovered his way to find purpose while continuing to support the
    military community.
    Edison is now the deputy director for the Military Personnel Flight with the U.S Air
    Force’s 11th Force Support Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington,
    D.C. He also operates a nonprofit, family-run organization, offering free horseback
    riding sessions in the evenings and on weekends. His desire to help the military
    community was born in the Air Force, which leaves a lasting impact on those who
    experience his ranch.
    For Edison, creating a life in the civilian world that mirrors the fulfillment of their military
    service is a driving force.
    “I define opportunity as when one's preparation intersects with God's timing. This is my
    opportunity to use my gift,” said Edison.
    The responsibility of military service often leaves service members drowning in stress.
    Edison’s gift for horseback riding addresses that exact problem.
    “As Airmen, we deal with a high level of stress and responsibility and Mr. Edison
    provides an experience that offers a unique way to decompress,” said U.S. Air Force
    Staff Sergeant Karla Monroy, who serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge of
    The U.S. Air Force Band Commander’s Support Staff.
    Monroy shared that she has participated in Edison’s horseback riding sessions for more
    than three years and that her experience has resulted in better management of her
    mental health, better focus on her workload, increased resilience and getting her to step
    outside of her comfort zone.
    “He does a great job of creating a calm, safe space,” said Monroy. “His horseback riding
    sessions remind me of the importance of patience, presence, and mutual respect with
    the horses.”

    Freddy’s Heavenly Gaits is managed and led by Edison and his daughters, aiming to
    give people the opportunity to experience horseback riding in a quiet, relaxed setting.
    A desire to help those in uniform has its roots in his childhood and the Air Force.
    Edison grew up on a farm around horses in Hickory, Mississippi and joined the Air Force
    in September 1984.
    “I started in electronic maintenance, then retrained to become a chaplain assistant,”
    Edison said of his military career. “After completing several deployment tours, I was…
    selected to serve as the Air National Guard chaplain assistant career field manager.”
    He went on to finish out his 30-year career in the Air Force Reserve.
    “The promotion that meant the most to me in my service was when I put on master
    sergeant,” he said. “All of my mentors had been master sergeants, so it felt like I had
    finally reached their level. But I always made a point to treat everyone around me with
    respect and treat them as people of value, regardless of their rank.”
    When his time came to retire, Edison felt good about the decision. He felt he had left a
    legacy that he could be proud of in his service of helping others. He knew he would
    pursue a career that kept him close to military culture.
    Edison wanted to find a way to give back to people in a way that felt meaningful to him.
    “I grew up on a farm with horses and knew that I wanted a space for my family horses
    here,” he said. “I was finally able to purchase a ranch in Waldorf (Maryland) and enjoy
    the fact that my horses and I were finally under one roof.”
    Edison knew he wanted to expose people to the experience of being around horses
    because that was something that always brought him joy and peace throughout his life.
    “I didn’t want anyone to miss out on the joy of horseback riding just because they
    couldn’t afford it,” he added.
    Edison houses three horses named Strawberry Sundae, Princess Sandy and Stella
    Rosa with ages that range between 11 and 23 years old. Each horse offers a unique
    riding experience, but they are all gentle with riders.
    “My philosophy is that when people engage with horses, they feel better. And we love
    helping people,” he said. “The Airmen I have worked with have also told me their mental
    health has improved as a result.”
    Edison’s vision brought to life has not only had an impact on the Airmen he works with,
    but also the civilian workforce at JBAB and beyond.

    “My family and I visited Freddy’s Heavenly Gaits as first-time horseback riders eight
    months ago and the experience positively affected my mental health by helping me to
    overcome my fear of riding a horse,” said Jasmine McKinney, a defense enrollment
    eligibility reporting system technician with the 11th FSS.
    “In March 2023, I unexpectedly lost my mother to breast cancer. My family and I have
    found grieving to be challenging at times, but visiting Mr. Freddy’s horses helped us to
    begin to find our smiles again,” McKinney continued.
    Edison has managed to build not only a safe space for others to explore the experience
    of horseback riding, but he has also managed to build community among JBAB
    members.
    “This is the ministry that God has given me. Through the horses, I feel that I have been
    enabled to help people overcome their fears, build self-confidence, and expose people
    to the peace that comes from communing with nature,” Edison shared.
    Edison has managed to bridge the gap between duty and passion by finding equilibrium
    in his continued pursuit of military service, along with helping others to achieve a calmer
    state of mind through horseback riding.
    She is nervous but ready to face her fear; he is patient and ready to help. They walk
    through the enclosure and Edison guides her onto the auburn horse, whose ears pique
    forward with intrigue, standing beneath her with quiet patience. She takes a deep breath
    to calm her pounding heart, Edison giving her calm words of reassurance all the while.
    As she settles onto the horse, her grip loosens on the reins and she feels the first
    stirrings of a bridge between fear and trust, with Edison guiding the transition one
    careful step at a time.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:04
    Story ID: 546132
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Jbab
    retirement
    Horseback riding
    Horse

