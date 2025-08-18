How TRICARE Covers Breastfeeding Supplies and Services

Courtesy Photo | Are you pregnant or did you recently have a baby? TRICARE covers certain breast pumps...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Are you pregnant or did you recently have a baby? TRICARE covers certain breast pumps and supplies and breastfeeding counseling at no cost for new mothers. see less | View Image Page

Are you pregnant or did you recently have a baby? TRICARE covers certain breast pumps and supplies and breastfeeding counseling at no cost for new mothers.



“TRICARE covers these items and services for all TRICARE-eligible female beneficiaries who are at least 27 weeks pregnant,” said Jennifer Stankovic, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “It doesn’t matter what TRICARE plan you use or your sponsor’s status.”



Are you planning to adopt a baby? If you’re a female beneficiary who legally adopts and intends to personally breastfeed an infant, TRICARE will cover breastfeeding supplies and services for you.



You have options for the types of supplies and services you get and how you get them. Keep reading to learn how TRICARE covers them.



Breast pumps and supplies

TRICARE covers one manual or standard electric breast pump per birth event, including portable pumps. (To get a hospital-grade pump, you need to work with your provider and your regional contractor to get a referral and authorization.)



Here’s how to get a breast pump.



Step 1: Get a prescription.

• Your prescription must be from a TRICARE-authorized doctor, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, or nurse midwife.

• Your prescription must show if you’re getting a basic manual or standard electric pump.

• Your prescription doesn’t have to specify a brand.

• If you’re going to get a breast pump from a network provider or durable medical equipment supplier, ask your provider to include a diagnosis code on your prescription.

• We suggest you make a copy of your prescription for your records.



Step 2: Get a pump.

• If you don’t want to pay up front, contact your regional contractor to find a network provider or supplier. You’ll need to show your prescription. You won’t have to file a claim.

• If you’re working with a military hospital or clinic to get a breast pump, follow their processes and procedures.

• If you don’t mind paying up front, you can go to a TRICARE-authorized provider, supplier, or vendor. (Vendors include retail and online stores.) You won’t need to show your prescription. Be sure to save and copy your receipt so that you can file a claim for reimbursement.

• You may choose to purchase a luxury or deluxe pump (meaning those with “luxury or deluxe” features, such as smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, enhanced or expanded rechargeable batteries, or unnecessary accessories). If so, you’d pay the difference between TRICARE’s maximum reimbursement for a standard breast pump and the actual cost of the pump.



Go to Breast Pumps and Supplies to learn about coverage for other supplies, where you can get breast pumps and supplies, and getting reimbursed. Contact your regional contractor for more information.



Breastfeeding counseling

TRICARE covers breastfeeding counseling in two ways:

1. As part of the care provided during an inpatient maternity stay, a follow-up OB-GYN outpatient visit, or a well-child care visit

2. Up to six separate outpatient sessions, in addition to any breastfeeding counseling provided during an inpatient stay, follow-up OB-GYN outpatient visit, or well-child care visit, when the counseling is:

o Billed as a preventive service

o The only service being provided

o Provided by a TRICARE-authorized provider, outpatient hospital, or clinic. Types of TRICARE-authorized providers include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurse midwives.



Do you have TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Prime Remote, or TRICARE Select? TRICARE’s Childbirth and Breastfeeding Demonstration gives you expanded breastfeeding counseling coverage, as noted in the TRICARE Maternity Care Brochure.



Through the CBSD, you can get outpatient breastfeeding counseling from lactation consultants and lactation counselors. These providers are highly trained, but they aren’t fully licensed medical providers.



The CBSD also covers group breastfeeding counseling.



Sessions with lactation consultants or counselors and group sessions count toward the six total allowed outpatient counseling sessions you have per birth event. You won’t pay anything out of pocket if you use a network provider.



To qualify for this extra coverage, you must:

• Have TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Prime Remote, or TRICARE Select. (Note: You aren’t eligible if you have TRICARE For Life, the US Family Health Plan, or the Continued Health Care Benefit Program.)

• Qualify for TRICARE’s breastfeeding support benefit



Do you live in the U.S.? You’re automatically enrolled in the CBSD when you or your provider submits claims covered under the CBSD. Check with your regional contractor to see if you qualify. If you have TRICARE Prime, you’ll need a referral from your primary care manager if you see a non-network provider. Point-of-service charges may apply without the referral.



Do you live overseas? You must register for the CBSD before you get any services. To register, contact the TRICARE overseas contractor.



The CBSD runs through Dec. 31, 2026. Go to Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration to learn more about CBSD eligibility, benefits, and provider types.



