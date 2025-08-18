U.S., Allied aircraft sharpen readiness in Norway

Three U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers assigned to the 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed in support of Bomber Task Force Europe at Ørland, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025.



The bombers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed with a total force integration team composed of roughly 30% active-duty and 70% Reserve Airmen under the command of the 489th Bomb Group.



Routine deployments, like BTF 25-4B, sharpen warfighting readiness by training in conditions shaped by anti-access and area denial threats (A2AD), where freedom of maneuver could be limited.



“We’re training for today’s modern warfare,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Alvarez, 345th Bomb Squadron commander. “There are challenging obstacles – whether on the ground, in the air and beyond – areas that may not allow freedom of maneuver. Ultimately, we are preparing to be resilient and postured for the future.”



By training under these conditions in this geographical area, U.S. and Allied forces enhance survivability, improve joint integration, and demonstrate the ability to operate freely and target effectively in complex, high-threat airspace.



“We have the F-35, which is a multi-role fighter jet, which you might say is a jack-of-all-trades, master of none,” said Royal Norwegian Air Force Maj. Morgan, acting 332nd Squadron commander. “We are able to defend other aircraft, we are also able to drop weapons onto the ground. Whereas the B-1 is more specific and has long range and high-speed capabilities. Hopefully we are able to be there with the F-35 to assist in fulfilling the role of the B-1 and help by protecting them but also have their support in the air-to-surface portion of warfare training.”



The mission exercised how 345th EBS Airmen train with NATO Allies to find, fix, track, and target threats, a tactical process called F2T2, in real time to counter A2AD conditions.



“A2AD is like a protective layer an adversary puts around itself,” said Capt. Lane Musgrave, 345th EBS project officer. “They want us to stay outside that layer, and we want to be able to get inside it to employ our effects.”



He goes on to explain that’s what they’re here to train on.



“The B-1B Lancer can’t get close enough alone to poke a hole in that layer, but the F-35s can,” said Musgrave. “So, this Ally-led training with the Royal Norwegian Air Force is incredibly important.”



Training under NATO Ally leadership and preparing for shared challenges across the region builds lasting security. It reflects our commitment to strengthening relationships and reinforcing readiness through sustained cooperation.



“This training is vital—not only for refining our skills, tactics, and procedures, but also for strengthening our relationships with Allied partners,” said Alvarez. “It allows us to build familiarity, identify and address weaknesses, and enhance our overall proficiency. Ultimately, it makes us better, more capable personnel, and more adaptable as a force.”

