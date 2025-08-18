40 Years of Partnership: Strengthening German-American Bonds

Bavaria, Germany – The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theatre) and RK Grafing-Ebersberg celebrated four decades of partnership August 8-10, 2025, reaffirming a bond forged in 1984 by Commanders Captain Gerard Labadie (US) and Captain Alexander Neuser (German). What began with informal gatherings evolved into a formal NATO partnership in 1985, enduring despite US force reductions and base relocations through proactive relationship-building and shared training.



The celebration culminated in a challenging hike through the Bavarian Alps, symbolizing the partnership’s resilience. Soldiers exchanged challenge coins and patches, demonstrating mutual respect and a commitment to continued cooperation.



“Being able to spend time with the Bundeswehr and partake in their traditions was a very memorable experience,” said Specialist Hanson, reflecting on the event. “The vibes and energy they foster – what they call Kameradschaft – is something the U.S. military needs more of. The Bundeswehr felt like a club, built on good friendships.” Specialist Hanson also noted a difference in organizational culture, observing, “The U.S. Army has willed ‘people first’ into reality, from a top-down approach. With the Bundeswehr, it feels organic, authentic.”



Second Lieutenant Willis echoed the sentiment of shared values, stating, “It definitely allowed me to see how similar the Bundeswehr are to us culturally. We laugh and talk about similar things. At the end of the day we are all striving towards similar goals.” He highlighted a personal connection made during the event, recalling a conversation with Bundeswehr Soldier, Lieutenant Colonel Quendt as a particularly valuable experience.



This partnership, a cornerstone of transatlantic relations, continues to foster understanding and strengthen cooperation between the two nations. The event underscored the importance of cultural exchange and the enduring power of personal connections in maintaining a strong partnership.



You can find more photos of the event here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCqkNs

