KATUSAs mobilized at U.S. base to remain trained, integrated, and ready to respond whenever called

Photo By Spc. Rylen Ciota | Former Korea Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldiers learn about weapon systems for a mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug 19, 2025. The MOBEX is to provide former KATUSAs, who are now in an inactive reserve status, their mandatory annual training. For a week, the KATUSAs go through basic marksmanship training, first aid, military policy and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat training. The training is conducted by 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division Soldiers. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylen Ciota)

More than 500 Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) reservists returned to active duty for a three-day mobilization exercise held at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys from August 19–28. Now in its third year on a U.S. installation, the KATUSA Mobilization Exercise reflects the evolving strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance and its focus on realistic, combined readiness.



Traditionally conducted at a Republic of Korea Army facility, this annual training was relocated to Camp Humphreys to enhance integration between KATUSA Soldiers and U.S. forces in a mission-focused environment. The mobilization event was planned in close coordination between the Republic of Korea Army, the ROK Army Support Group, and Eighth Army.



“The KATUSA Mobilization Exercise is a clear demonstration of the U.S.-ROK alliance and our combined commitment to readiness,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, acting commanding general of Eighth Army. “This exercise directly supports our priority of maintaining ready and postured forces, ensuring our KATUSA reservists remain trained, integrated, and able to respond whenever called.



It also strengthens our alliance and partnerships, as we conduct mission-essential tasks side-by-side with our ROK counterparts in a combined environment. From medical response to CBRN defense and combat readiness, the exercise reflects the real-world demands of modern warfare – where collective defense and security depend on seamless interoperability. We look forward to build on this success year after year, as we sharpen our combined capabilities and continue to stand should-to-shoulder in defense of freedom.”



The training covered a wide range of wartime skills, including weapons qualification, first aid, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense, and mobilization processing—all conducted in the same environment U.S. and KATUSA Soldiers would operate in during conflict.



Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military installation overseas, provides the infrastructure, housing, and training grounds necessary to accommodate the scale and complexity of the exercise. U.S. units across the garrison supported the execution of training events and provided insight into current standards and practices.



As the U.S.-ROK alliance continues to evolve into a more agile, adaptive, and integrated force, exercises like KATUSA MOBEX ensure that the legacy of partnership is matched by a forward-looking approach to combined defense.



For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.