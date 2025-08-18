‘Comms are up!’: MARFORK Marines train in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea establish a communication node during...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea establish a communication node during training in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 on the Korean Peninsula, Aug. 19, 2025. This training exercises an aspect of the MARFORK mission to support U.S. and ROK Marine Corps units in the defense of the Republic of Korea and to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific. UFS is an annual joint military exercise conducted by the Republic of Korea and the United States to enhance combined defense posture and response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia) see less | View Image Page

Information dominance enables speed of action – and tempo is a weapon.



A detachment of U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea tested and validated their ability to rapidly establish an expeditionary communication node to communicate with their higher headquarters in support of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 on the Korean Peninsula, Aug. 19.



During this training, MARFORK Marines rapidly mobilized to an expeditionary site, established a suite of multi-channel communications hardware, then utilized this set-up to pass and receive information to higher headquarters.



This training exercises an aspect of the MARFORK mission to support U.S. and ROK Marine Corps units in the defense of the Republic of Korea and to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific.



“The swift and effective actions of these Marines demonstrate a unique value that we bring to the table on the peninsula,” said Maj. Aaron D’Silva, officer in charge of the training detachment and Deputy G-4 Assistant Chief of Staff for MARFORK. “This communication capability contributes to the joint and combined force’s ability to advance shared ROK-U.S. mutual interests on the peninsula.”



Throughout the exercise, ROK and U.S. Marines, Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors will conduct more defense-oriented training occurring in virtual, constructive, and live-fire exercises that engage alliance forces and government agencies.



UFS is a joint annual exercise conducted by the Republic of Korea and the United States to enhance their combined defense posture and response capabilities. The exercise underscores the enduring military partnership, exemplifies the spirit of the 1953 ROK-U.S. mutual defense treaty, and supports the Armistice.



MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for United States Forces Korea (USFK) and United Nations Command (UNC). It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK); and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps.