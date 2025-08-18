Fort Bragg Unveils New Projects and Programs to Support Families and Improve Safety

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Fort Bragg community attends the quarterly Community Action Council meeting to...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Fort Bragg community attends the quarterly Community Action Council meeting to meet and hear updates from garrison leaders and community partners at the Iron Mike Conference Center; Aug. 20, 2025. From a mega childcare center to recreation area redesigns and expanded school enrollment policies, the meeting focused on what’s ahead for Soldiers and families. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Garrison leaders and community partners gathered at the Iron Mike Conference Center to share exciting updates about new programs, construction projects, and family support initiatives to the Fort Bragg community on August 20. From a mega childcare center to recreation area redesigns and expanded school enrollment policies, the meeting focused on what’s ahead for Soldiers and families.



New Mega Child Development Center



A major highlight is the upcoming construction of a new Child Development Center, designed to ease the long waitlist for childcare.



“We are about to break ground on a mega CDC… 338 kids can go in,” said Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon. “Absolutely one of the largest, if not the largest, in the Army.”



The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 12, with completion expected by 2028.



Road Repairs and Infrastructure Projects



Several road upgrades are underway. King Road repairs are complete, while Morrison Bridge will be closed through December.



“We’re beyond patching at this point,” said Mixon. "All American Access Control Point will also shut down for six months starting this winter.”



Stryker Golf Course Transformation



Stryker Golf Course will be re-purposed into a large recreation area. Ideas include a sports complex, amphitheater, RV sites, and running trails.



“We’re going to transition Stryker into something else other than a golf course,” said Mixon.



New School Enrollment Policy



Senate Bill 118 now allows military families to register children for school before moving to Fort Bragg.



“They can now register prior to coming here without proof of residence yet,” explained Gerhard Guevarra, Student Liaison Office from Child and Youth Services. “If families are in temporary housing, students may stay at their chosen school for up to a year or until graduation for juniors and seniors.



Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Support



September marks Suicide Prevention Month, and Fort Bragg is hosting a community run on September 26.



“Your presence can make a difference… just like it can make a difference in running,” said Melvin Nowling, Directorate of Military Programs. “It also can make a difference in someone’s life.”



New Dining and Shopping Options



Buffalo Wild Wings is nearing its grand opening, with a soft launch expected within weeks.



“We are almost at the finish line,” said Cheryl Chevis Exchange Services Business Manager. “I promise you it’s coming.”



A new Mediterranean-style restaurant, Halal Guys, is also in development.



The next community action council meeting is scheduled for November 19, 2025.

For upcoming events at Fort Bragg visit https://bragg.armymwr.com/.