Family first: McConnell unveils improved Child Development Center

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — Base leadership and members of Team McConnell gathered to celebrate the completion of a renovation and expansion of the Child Development Center at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2025.



The 10-million dollar and two-year project added six new classrooms, increasing the number of children served to 268. This added 58 slots and decreased the waitlist of families to under 20.



By improving this valuable resource, military members are able to access a higher level of childcare and have the convenience of on-base care.



“We want to make sure our people feel safe,” said Sheree Claudio, 22nd Force Support Squadron child and youth programs flight chief. “By having them on base and providing them reliable, quality care, we are able to make our families feel safer.”



The renovation portion of the project improved multiple areas, including painting and retiling various rooms in the preexisting facility, reconfiguring the kitchen and lobby to better serve the staff, and a deep clean of all areas.



“This is a huge step and a testament to the dedication and commitment we have to supporting families,” said Maj. Latisha Cannon, 22nd FSS commander. “We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and the positive impact it will have on our community.”



By valuing families, McConnell is aiming to create peace of mind for Airmen that their children are properly cared for, enabling them to focus on executing the mission.

