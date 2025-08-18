Staff Sgt. Morris Brown leads Fort Hood to victory

Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Morris Brown (Left), a Motor Transport Operator serving with the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Morris Brown (Left), a Motor Transport Operator serving with the 61st Quartermaster Detachment, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, poses for a photo during the Military Basketball Association coaches summit, Aug. 16, 2025. The summit provided an open-forum to allow coaches across the organization to set the guidelines and rules for the next year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble) see less | View Image Page

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fort Hood’s Military Basketball Association team participated in the Coach’s Summit at the Levine Center, Curry Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina, to discuss the future of the program, Aug. 16, 2025.



“I’m from the Bronx in New York,” said Staff Sgt. Morris Brown, “A lot of the guys in my neighborhood were street ball legends, and that’s how I got into it”.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Morris Brown, a Motor Transport Operator serving with the 61st Quartermaster Detachment, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, coaches the men’s and women’s Fort Hood basketball teams.



“I wanted to be able to be active in the basketball world,” said Brown, “I have the ability to pass down the knowledge I have to the players, and it’s worked out for the best”.



Staff Sgt. Brown had the opportunity to attend the Military Basketball Association’s All-Star games, featuring players he had coached from Fort Hood, Texas, on Aug. 16, 2025.



“It means a lot to me [to be here],” said Brown, “It means the players and I did what we were supposed to do to get hand-picked for the All-Stars across the different branches and locations in the military”.



Staff Sgt. Brown attributes some of his coaching to his military experience, highlighting how the U.S. Army has impacted him both on and off the court and improved his leadership skills.



“The military made me a better coach through adaptability, remaining optimistic and open-minded,” said Brown, “I have to get to know [each player], and mold them into a team that can achieve greatness”.



The effects aren’t just one-sided, however, as Staff Sgt. Brown recounted how basketball and team sports shaped him as a Soldier.



“Your main goal is to make sure everybody comes home safely, to make sure your Soldiers achieve the highest amount of success while bringing them home,” said Brown, “We achieve that same standard of high-level success on the court as well”.



Staff Sgt. Brown’s achievements on the court display that level of high-level competition and leadership, coaching both the men’s and women’s MBA teams.



“To be handed the position of Coach of Fort Hood’s basketball program,” said Brown, “It’s probably the highest prestige anyone can get”.