NUWC Division Newport Annual Awards recognize outstanding achievements in 2024

Photo By Nicholas Froment | John Babb (center), Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s former deputy...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Froment | John Babb (center), Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s former deputy technical director for technical excellence who retired in April, receives a Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (from left) and Technical Director Marie Bussiere, during a ceremony held on July 29, 2025. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport celebrated its top individual and team achievements for calendar year 2024 during the Annual Awards ceremony held on July 29. There were 189 winners in 24 award categories.



From critical navigation system upgrades to advancements in modeling and simulation, the efforts of the award winners and nominees underscores Division Newport’s expertise in the undersea realm to aid the U.S. Navy fleet. Cross-department selection committees reviewed 320 nominations to determine the winners.



“What a great opportunity this is, to come together and recognize the great work of our teammates,” Technical Director Marie Bussiere said in her opening remarks at the ceremony. “These awards are a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. Each day, you continue to demonstrate our unique support to the fleet and our unwavering commitment to delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.”



Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings noted that the ceremony coincided with the 156th anniversary of Division Newport’s founding as the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island, the Navy’s first experimental ordnance facility.



“This rich history of innovation and service is the foundation upon which all of your accomplishments are built,” he said. “What you and all of the nominees have done this past year is truly incredible. Ultimately, what you do every day to help deliver capabilities to the fleet is just awesome.”



Commander/Technical Director Award



The 2024 Commanding Officer/Technical Director Award was presented to a team of 20 employees from the Undersea Warfare (USW) Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



Team members include Mark Campbell, Jackeline Diapis, Kyle Fenton, Preston Graham, Ryan Krechel, Jason Lemish, Brandon Medeiros, Amy Merluzzo, Jay Patel, Omar Rivera-Morales, Rae Santella, Jacob Silva, Abigail Small, Kyle Thibodeaux, Amanda Thompson, Jason Turner, Matthew Villanueva, Steven Whitford, Stefanie Zamorski, and Michael Zhang.



Employing a high degree of technical expertise and utilizing an innovative approach, this team delivered a system update that resulted in a significant advancement in subsea and seabed warfare (SSW). To reach this pinnacle, team members completed comprehensive integration testing before conducting a series of technical and operational demonstrations that included military personnel.



The team proactively initiated the transition process with the multiple program offices and is working to transition portions of the systems to other Department of Defense entities that could benefit from the various technologies developed. All project milestones were met on time and on budget and exceeded performance expectations, resulting in high praises from sponsors, stakeholders and partners.



“This team demonstrated a remarkable ability to rapidly and efficiently develop, test and demonstrate software upgrades in tandem with hardware developed by other team partners to directly address military needs within the SSW domain,” Bussiere said. “The team's innovative application of technology resulted in a ‘game-changing’ capability, according to warfighter feedback.”



Outstanding New Employee Award



Abigail Small, a technical analyst in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department, was the winner of the Outstanding New Employee Award.



Hired at Division Newport in March 2024, Small “has consistently exceeded expectations and demonstrated a level of dedication, initiative, and impact that is truly remarkable,” said Mary Cordeiro, deputy head of the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.



What sets Small apart, Cordeiro said, is the speed at which she has been able to understand complex concepts within the department, and her willingness to accept increasing responsibilities and challenging assignments.



Small holds bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics and computer science from Roger Williams University, and a master’s degree in applied mathematics from Rensselaer Polytechnic University in New York. She said her strong work ethic was something instilled in her at an early age by her parents.



“I have great respect for those who drive to outperform expectations and go beyond what is just expected, so I try to do the same,” Small said.



Small, who has received many congratulatory messages since winning the award, said she often leans on mentors within the department for guidance and leadership, and hopes to one day be in the same position as her career progresses.



“They helped me expedite the learning curve with their support and guidance this past year, and I strive to be that person as I grow in my career,” she said.



DON Superior Civilian Service Award



The event was capped with the presentation of a Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award to John Babb, the warfare center’s former deputy technical director for technical excellence who retired in April after more than four decades of service to the Navy.



The award is the second highest U.S. Navy honorary award and recognizes superior civilian service resulting in high value or benefit to the Navy.



Babb was widely recognized as a leading technical expert in submarine design, having worked on designs for the Virginia-class and Ohio-class conversion.



Understanding and acknowledging the future of system design, he played a significant role in Division Newport’s digital transformation, working closely with the departmental chief engineers to develop and execute a strategic plan around model-based systems engineering, digital-twinning and other digital initiatives, the award states.



“Mr. Babb’s unparalleled dedication, personal initiative, and commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefits to the warfare centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy, and the Department of Defense,” Bussiere said during the award presentation.



