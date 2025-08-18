Marines Return Howitzers to Maritime Prepositioning, Modernized for Storage

Photo By Dustin Senger | An M777 howitzer is towed aboard the USNS Pililaau during backload operations Aug. 19,...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | An M777 howitzer is towed aboard the USNS Pililaau during backload operations Aug. 19, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. The return of howitzers to maritime prepositioning, along with new innovations such as a recoil exerciser, strengthens long-term readiness for global contingencies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. service members, government civilians and defense contractors backloaded M777 howitzers aboard the USNS Pililaau on Aug. 19 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida, marking the artillery system’s return to maritime prepositioning with the latest maintenance cycle.



The USNS Pililaau is the first vessel in the latest rotation, a process of offloading, inventorying, maintaining and modernizing equipment and supplies aboard maritime prepositioning ships. Each rotation ensures cargo ships, operated by Military Sealift Command, carry combat-ready gear for global contingencies.



Along with the return of howitzers to maritime prepositioning, the cycle introduces a newly fielded recoil exerciser designed to preserve large-caliber artillery in long-term storage. Using a winch-driven pulley, the system replicates a full recoil stroke, improving lubrication and maintaining operational reliability.



Blount Island Command, which executes the Marine Corps’ afloat and ashore prepositioning programs, is also modernizing fleet packages with improved refueling systems, upgraded arrival and assembly supplies and next-generation technical assistance shelters.



“Prepositioning is about more than storing gear—it’s projecting combat power, speed and certainty,” said Marine Corps Maj. Omar Cortez, operations officer at Blount Island Command.



“Modernization ensures our Marines are ready not just for today’s fight but for whatever challenges lie ahead.”