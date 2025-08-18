Goodfellow Celebrates 25E5 Release Party

17th Training Wing Senior Airmen selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during the 2025 Staff Sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Aug 18.

Air Force officials selected 15,894 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 47,007 eligible for a selection rate of 33.81 percent in the 25E5 promotion cycle.

Staff sergeants are the backbone of the Air Force as the first rank of noncommissioned officers and the frontline supervisors who develop their subordinates, develop themselves further, and ensure proper use of resources under their control.

Congratulations to the 17th TRW’s newest staff sergeant selects!

Senior Airman Albert Abrego, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Ashleigh Baker, 17 Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Dalton Barker, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Alphonsus Barroso, 17 Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Aaron Byron, 17 Communications Squadron

Senior Airman David Carling, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Marcelo Chapa, 316 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Mallory Creech, 315 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Jared Dearman, 17 Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Mackenna Elliott, 311 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Katelyn Fields, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Regan Flatt, 311 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Caleb Hartzog, 17 Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Davion Henderson, 17 Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Stuart Jenne, 17 Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17 Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Hernandez Juarez, 517 Training Group

Senior Airman George McLain, 315 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Chase McAvaney, 17 Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior Airman Micah Martinez, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Timothy Noltemeyer, 17 Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Hunter Noonkester, 17 Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Troy Opdyke, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Marc Pascua, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Blake Pritchett, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Kassidy Quinney, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Alex Romero, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Noah Scott, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Michael Southard, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Lazarus Tecca, 314 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Lane Young, 315 Training Squadron

Senior Airman Vanesa Zeka, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

