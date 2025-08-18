Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Celebrates 25E5 Release Party

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    17th Training Wing Senior Airmen selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during the 2025 Staff Sergeant release party at the Powell Event Center, Aug 18.
    Air Force officials selected 15,894 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 47,007 eligible for a selection rate of 33.81 percent in the 25E5 promotion cycle.
    Staff sergeants are the backbone of the Air Force as the first rank of noncommissioned officers and the frontline supervisors who develop their subordinates, develop themselves further, and ensure proper use of resources under their control.
    Congratulations to the 17th TRW’s newest staff sergeant selects!
    Senior Airman Albert Abrego, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Ashleigh Baker, 17 Comptroller Squadron
    Senior Airman Dalton Barker, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Alphonsus Barroso, 17 Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Aaron Byron, 17 Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman David Carling, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Marcelo Chapa, 316 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Mallory Creech, 315 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Jared Dearman, 17 Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Mackenna Elliott, 311 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Katelyn Fields, 17 Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Senior Airman Regan Flatt, 311 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Caleb Hartzog, 17 Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Davion Henderson, 17 Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Stuart Jenne, 17 Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Precious Jones, 17 Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Hernandez Juarez, 517 Training Group
    Senior Airman George McLain, 315 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Chase McAvaney, 17 Civil Engineer Squadron
    Senior Airman Micah Martinez, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Timothy Noltemeyer, 17 Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Hunter Noonkester, 17 Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Troy Opdyke, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Marc Pascua, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Blake Pritchett, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Kassidy Quinney, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Alex Romero, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Noah Scott, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Michael Southard, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Lazarus Tecca, 314 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Lane Young, 315 Training Squadron
    Senior Airman Vanesa Zeka, 17 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 15:29
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
