Securing Strategic Depth: REFORPAC Enables MAAS Installations and Certification Across the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Pacific Air Forces are forging new paths in operational readiness and strategic depth across the expansive Indo-Pacific amidst the sweeping scope of exercises Resolute Force Pacific 2025 and Cope Thunder 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment.



These exercises are more than just training – they’re a blueprint for how the joint force will fight, move, and sustain in a contested environment.



The PACAF Civil Engineer directorate has deployed Airmen to key locations across the theater, including Japan, Guam, and Palau, to execute infrastructure and readiness upgrades that enable Agile Combat Employment and distributed operations.



These improvements were made possible by logisticians who mobilized pre-positioned War Reserve Materiel, ensuring forward locations are postured with the resources required to sustain operations.



In the months leading up to REFORPAC, PACAF’s Civil Engineers Regional Planning Team – Micronesia led multiple site surveys to develop the planning, programming and designs required to support the requirements levied on them by PACAF Operations within the Second Island Chain.



During REFORPAC, PACAF Civil Engineers deployed Mobile Aircraft Arresting System units to multiple airfields across the Indo-Pacific. The process involved system installation at the operational sites, conducting activation procedures, and performing technical validation and resets by specialized teams participating in REFORPAC. The self-contained, trailer-mounted system designed to safely assist fighter aircraft decelerate upon landing on temporary or expeditionary runways is a critical part of flying operations in contested environments.



Once installed, the system must be certified through direct testing with aircraft assigned to the area. PACAF’s Civil Engineers RPT-M led the way to ensure all coordination was completed with the numerous stakeholders.



“We are not always operating out of traditional Air Force bases; we are teaming with foreign government entities and collaborating with international airports,” said TSgt Johnathon Copeland of the 356th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron. “Building upon those Allied and Partner relationships advances our capabilities to provide safe and consistent operations, making our Engineers stronger and reinforcing our commitment to regional stability.”



Certified MAAS capabilities across the Indo-Pacific harnesses increased collaboration with allies and partners, offering alternative landing zones for fighter aircraft operating in contested environments, and expands leadership’s strategic options for maneuver, recovery, and survivability.



Exercise REFORPAC and Cope Thunder are rapidly expanding the logistics capability of the U.S. Air Force and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, strengthening operational reach and resilience. From munitions loading to multilateral aerial refueling operations, REFORPAC and Cope Thunder are testing every facet of expeditionary and combat logistics.



“The MAAS certification is significant and deliberate; REFORPAC 2025 provided us a platform to further our Joint and Coalition Force capabilities.” said Brig. Gen. Mike Zuhlsdorf, PACAF Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. “Indo-Pacific airfields, equipped with these systems, create more options for our commanders by giving our pilots additional operational flexibility and freedom of maneuver. Additionally, these new logistics pathways not only help ensure a safe and secure Pacific, but they create training opportunities for our Airmen and partner nations in some of the most challenging environments in the world. Our PACAF engineers and logisticians did an amazing job in ensuring this requirement became a reality."



Exercises like REFORPAC play a critical role in enabling PACAF to prime the theater by providing pivotal opportunities to execute training and advance ACE operations. Airfield certification efforts unite PACAF, the joint force, and allied partners to project air and sea power across all domains.

