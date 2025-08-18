311th ESC G8 Team Conducts Road to Budget Circulations



The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command G8 team, led by Mr. Steve Ortiz, Staff Operations and Training Officer, successfully conducted the annual Road to Budget circulations from August 4–22, 2025.



As part of this effort, the G8 team visited the 304th Sustainment Brigade, 650th Regional Support Group, and 653rd Regional Support Group, where they engaged directly with unit leadership and staff sections to review financial requirements, validate resource needs, and ensure alignment with command priorities.



The Road to Budget process is a critical step in preparing the command for the upcoming fiscal year. By conducting these circulations, the G8 team ensures subordinate units are fiscally prepared to execute missions, maintain readiness, and support Soldiers across the formation.



“This effort is about more than just numbers on a spreadsheet,” said Mr. Ortiz. “It’s about giving our commanders and Soldiers the resources they need to succeed. By working face-to-face with our units, we build transparency and accountability that directly strengthens mission readiness.”



Capt. Xavier Paeano, G8 RPA Chief, stressed the importance of the hands-on approach during the circulation. “Meeting with units in person gives us the chance to address concerns on the spot and ensure their requirements are accurately represented. It’s about bridging the gap between resource planning and mission execution.”



Sgt. 1st Class Walter Waters, 311th ESC G8 Senior Budget Analyst, highlighted the team effort behind the process. “The Road to Budget is truly a collaborative effort. By working alongside commanders and staff, we create solutions that make sense at every level and ensure resources are put where they are needed most.”



The 311th ESC remains committed to excellence in resource management, ensuring that every dollar is aligned with the command’s mission to sustain operations, empower Soldiers, and support the Army Reserve’s role in the total force.



The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a key sustainment headquarters in the U.S. Army Reserve. The command provides mission command of sustainment operations, enabling operational reach, freedom of action, and prolonged endurance for Army, joint, and combined forces. The 311th ESC ensures trained and ready sustainment units are prepared to mobilize, deploy, and support missions at home and abroad in defense of the Nation.

