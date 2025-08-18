Stepping into the Future: Wright-Patt hosts Tomorrow’s Airmen

wenty-three Delayed Enlistment Program recruits visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a base tour on July 30. The recruits traveled from Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee to participate in the event.

The Delayed Entry Program, or DEP, gives individuals who have enlisted but have not yet left for basic military training the opportunity to begin preparing for service. Within the program, participants can receive mentorship, attend briefings and take part in events to help them better understand military expectations and culture.

“We bring people interested in the Air Force, who are part of our Delayed Enlistment Program, to experience what it’s like to be an airman and give them access to places they normally wouldn't be able to visit because they aren't in the military,” said Tech. Sgt. David Fry, 338th Recruiting Squadron recruiter. “It allows them to see what their future could hold, introduces them to various career fields at Wright-Patterson, and gives them the opportunity to ask questions to those who are already doing those jobs.”

During the visit, the recruits received presentations from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, a tour of Jarvis Gym, and the 88th Security Forces Squadron where they tried virtual reality training and demos with real weapons.

They also toured the dormitories, which gave them perspective on what their living facilities may look like upon completion of technical training. They then visited the Pitsenbarger Dining Facility, where they had lunch with active-duty airmen.

The recruits also sat down with Airmen from the First Four Council, where they hosted a panel discussion, sharing personal stories about their career fields and answering questions. The day culminated with advice and reflections shared by Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, at the wing headquarters.

The goal of this immersive experience was to help prepare these future Airmen, giving them a clearer vision of the path ahead as they take their first steps toward military service.

For more photos from the tour: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wrightpattafb/albums/72177720328154687/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:39 Story ID: 546058 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Hometown: DAYTON, OHIO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stepping into the Future: Wright-Patt hosts Tomorrow’s Airmen, by Alyssa Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.