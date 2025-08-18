Miami Valley Higher Education Consortium’s Annual Base Tour: The Future of Recruiting

Last week, the annual Miami Valley Higher Education Tour brought local higher education professionals face-to-face with Ohio’s largest single-site employer: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Members of the Miami Valley Higher Education Consortium took part in this opportunity to explore the base and discover the career and academic possibilities it holds for their students.

The idea for the tour began in 2011, with the goal of giving local educators and administrators direct a direct experience of what life on the base is like. According to Ted Bucaro, the University of Dayton’s government relations director and coordinator of the event, “It’s crucial that our higher education community understands the role Wright-Patt plays in shaping the region and the world.'"

Each year, faculty members and administrators from prominent local institutions such as the University of Dayton and Wright State University join the tour. These institutions play a key role in shaping the educational and workforce landscape of the Miami Valley.

“A lot of people who live here have never set foot on the base,” said Bucaro. “This tour is a chance to understand how integral Wright-Patt is to our region’s economic health, and how it influences industries across the globe.”

In recent years, the tour has expanded to include civilian recruiters from various sectors, including engineering, intelligence, and contracting. This gives faculty members the insight they need to help students explore career opportunities at Wright-Patt. “For many students, especially those from out-of-state, they don’t realize the incredible job opportunities right here in Dayton,” said Bucaro.

During the tour, representatives from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and National Space Intelligence Center provided valuable insights into their recruitment processes. They highlighted the types of degrees they seek, the specialized skills required and internship opportunities available. For local educators, this is a chance to guide students toward emerging career pathways that could shape the future of defense and technology.

The Air Force Institute of Technology plays an important role in connecting the academic world with cutting-edge research. Tour participants had the chance to explore graduate programs in areas such as aircraft refueling engineering and hypersonics, fields where local talent is essential for advancing military technology.

As the base tour continues to grow, so does its impact on the local community. By fostering stronger ties between educators and Wright-Patt, the Miami Valley is positioning itself as a hub for innovation and workforce development. Moving forward, the hope is that more local students will stay in the region after graduation, contributing to the continued success of both the military and the local economy.

Are you a part of a local higher education institution? Get in touch with your colleagues to see how you can participate in this annual tour, discover new career paths for your students and help shape the future of the Wright-Patt workforce.

