Brothers in Arms, Bound by Bellville

Pacific Ocean – For many service members, joining the military is a chance to explore the world beyond their hometowns. But sometimes home has a way of finding you, even in the vast expanse of the Pacific.



In late July, the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), commanded by U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Koy, hosted Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 which joined 250 U.S. Marines, including some from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division, with the ship’s crew. Among them was Cpl. Rodney Jones, a Marine Corps machine gunner who had a chance encounter with Koy that would reveal an unexpected connection—one that tied their paths together back to a small town in Texas.



On a stretch of country road in Bellville, Texas, a young Andy Koy spent his childhood working the land alongside his grandfather, building fences and tending to acres of pasture on his family’s lot. The road, bearing his family’s name for as long as he could remember, was more than just a landmark; it was the backdrop of his upbringing. "I remember it being just open fields when I was younger," Koy recalls. "I spent a lot of my youth fishing, feeding cows, or running up and down that road with my brothers and sister, helping my grandpa with whatever he tasked us to do."



Koy graduated from Bellville High School in 1997 and became the town’s first resident to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Though the Koy family eventually sold their last parcel of land along the road, Koy Road remained a quiet tribute to the family’s legacy in the area.



Years later, Jones, originally from Houston, transferred to Bellville High School for his senior year. He graduated in 2023 alongside Koy’s son, Bucky Koy. Shortly after, Jones enlisted in the Marine Corps, unknowingly starting his military journey in the very same town, and same road that had shaped Koy’s youth.



“I’m grateful to be part of the Corps,” Jones said. “I joined to challenge myself and find opportunities beyond Bellville. The Marine Corps has helped me grow in ways I never expected.”



After the ship’s welcome aboard brief for the upcoming exercise, Jones approached Koy, inspired by the captain’s speech that emphasized ironclad teamwork, transparent communication, and safety. When Jones mentioned he was from Houston, Koy replied that he hailed from Bellville—a small town nestled between Houston and Austin. That sparked a moment of recognition: Jones now lived in Bellville too—on none other than Koy Road.



“It’s pretty motivational knowing the commanding officer is from the same small town,” said Jones. “You wake up motivated every single day.”



Throughout the joint training, Somerset conducted live-fire exercises, deck landing qualifications, amphibious operations, and other joint exercises designed to ensure operational readiness. The bond between Koy and Jones provided an additional layer of motivation as they worked side by side, reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership.



“The primary weapon aboard this ship is the U.S. Marine Corps personnel we carry,” Koy explained. “There’s no other fighting force that can do what we do: embark Marines, integrate them with our crew, and deliver them to their mission while ensuring their safe return home.”



Koy took opportunities to share his Navy experience with Jones, offering insights into his leadership role as commanding officer and sharing lessons from his 25 years of service.



For Jones, the experience of working with a fellow Bellville native in such a prestigious role was a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of small-town roots. Jones shared his knowledge of machine guns with Koy as they conducted various live-fire exercises at sea.



"I’m extremely thankful to be a part of the Somerset team and experience a day in the life of a commanding officer at sea,” said Jones. “It’s inspiring to work alongside someone that shares the same small-town kindness and heart.”



Jones plans to continue his military career while pursuing a higher education in law. Meanwhile, Koy remains at the helm of the USS Somerset, carrying the spirit and legacy of Bellville with him on every mission.



From Bellville to the Pacific, the story of Capt. Koy and Cpl. Jones is a reminder that even in the vastness of the ocean, the heart of a small town still beats strong.



Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4 is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership.

