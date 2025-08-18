Kentucky Guard aviation celebrates pioneer pilot and 110th anniversary

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) honored U.S. Army Capt. Bee Osborne, Kentucky’s first Army aviator, and celebrated the 110th anniversary of Army aviation during a ceremony at Boone National Guard Center, Aug. 15, 2025.



Held at the Army Aviation Support Facility, the ceremony highlighted Osborne’s accomplishments and contributions to Army aviation, as well as the continued impact of Kentucky Army aviation for both the state, and the nation.



Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, provided keynote remarks for the ceremony.



“We in the Kentucky National Guard and in the Commonwealth of Kentucky have justification to be proud of your relative,” said Lamberton. “I’d offer that everything you see here, the majority of folks that you see in uniform today, and well beyond Kentucky – that your relative is a pioneer.”



Kentucky State Army Aviation Officer Col. Michael Armstrong, former commander of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade (TAB), provided remarks on Osborne’s contributions and presented a heritage print in Osborne’s honor.



Osborne was a native of Midway, and joined Kentucky’s first signal company in Lexington in 1915. He was the first Kentucky Guardsman to become an Army aviator, and piloted the first flight of the first American-made fighter plane, the DH-4 Liberty, in 1918 during World War I.



“Osborne helped establish aviation as an essential component of Kentucky’s National Guard capabilities – laying the foundation for future missions, modern technologies, and the generations of pilots who would follow,” said Armstrong. “He elevated standards, raised expectations, and lifted the Kentucky Guard to new heights – literally, and figuratively.”



Col. Gabriel Spicer, commander of the 63rd TAB, also provided remarks on the history of KYNG Army aviation, and presented another heritage print depicting two KYNG UH-60A Black Hawk helicopters from Detachment 1, Company B, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment flying over the Tigris River. The 1/189th was the first Kentucky helicopter unit mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Andy Dickson, Kentucky military history consultant, spoke briefly on behalf of the Kentucky Historical Society on the significance of the historical marker, which was followed by the unveiling of the plaque by members of Osborne’s family.



In addition to the historical marker dedication, Osborne was posthumously inducted into the Order of St. Michael (OSM) by the Army Aviation Association of America (Quad-A), with the gold medal presented to his family members. The gold OSM recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Army aviation, and have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, moral character and professional competence in service to Army aviation.



The celebration also included a DH-4 Liberty display from the Bleckley Foundation.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed Aug. 15, 2025 “Kentucky Army National Guard Aviation Day,” in recognition of the unwavering dedication, courage and professionalism while meeting federal missions abroad and state emergency responses for the Commonwealth.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:35 Story ID: 546052 Location: US