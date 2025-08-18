Missouri Airmen pour concrete for new RADR training pad in Pennsylvania

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, construct a mock runway at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 18, 2025. The site will be used for Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training by civil engineers across the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Keenan Aitchison) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, are gaining hands-on experience during a deployment for training (DFT) in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 11-22, 2025.



The two-week rotation, part of a summer-long project involving multiple civil engineer squadrons, gave the 139th CES an opportunity to complete major construction tasks.



The squadron’s first major project has been construction of a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) pad, which will support a new training course operated by the Pennsylvania ANG’s 201st RED HORSE Squadron.



Measuring 150 feet wide by 750 feet long and 16 inches deep, the pad will serve as a vital training site for contingency-related courses.



Working alongside engineers from the Montana ANG’s 219th RED HORSE Squadron, the team has already poured 900 cubic yards of concrete over three separate pours, with three additional pours planned that will add another 780 cubic yards, according to Capt. Michael Mathews, base civil engineer for the 139th CES.



The squadron’s rotation is expected to complete all of the concrete work, while a final rotation will handle jobsite cleanup and joint filling.



Construction on the pad first began May 5 with the initial DFT rotation. Once complete, the 201st Regional Training Site will use it to host the RADR course, training students in critical airfield repair techniques following simulated attacks.



“The team has worked long days, typically starting at 0330 and finishing up around 1500,” said Mathews.



The long workdays have tested the team, but the effort speaks to their character, said Master Sgt. Rodney Schlueter, 139th CES.



“It is a testament to the resolve and flexibility of the 139th Civil Engineer Airmen,” he said. “Our team understands that real world situations will not always occur at opportune times, and training in difficult situations will strengthen the unit’s warfighting capabilities.”



In addition to the RADR pad, the squadron is also contributing to the completion of a new range control tower that will be used by the Army National Guard for rifle qualifications. The squadron's HVAC team recently installed a new mini-split system, and follow-on work will include electrical and painting tasks to finish out the interior.



The training has also extended beyond construction. Squadron members are conducting hauling operations, transporting gravel used as base course material for the RADR pad. Any unused gravel is being returned to stockpile areas. These operations have given Airmen valuable experience operating heavy equipment such as front-end loaders and dump trucks—skills not often practiced at their home station in Missouri, said Mathews.



Challenges have been part of the mission as well. Delays in concrete delivery from the batch plant created some setbacks. But despite that, Schlueter said he’s most proud of how the squadron’s Airmen responded.



“I’m most proud of our team’s initiative, particularly how our newer Airmen stepped up to solve problems and improve efficiency,” he said. “This highlights their dedication and the invaluable mentorship provided by our experienced NCOs, who are shaping them into future leaders.”