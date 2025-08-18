Pet expos help commissaries draw attention to extra patron savings for food, medicines, supplies

Photo By Kevin Robinson | A patron gets some free giveaways at the Fort Lee Commissary Pet Expo in Virginia on...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Robinson | A patron gets some free giveaways at the Fort Lee Commissary Pet Expo in Virginia on July 25. Dozens of suppliers brought freebies such as pet treats, toys, gift cards, coupons and products to the event, showcasing the commissaries' low prices on pet supplies. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1107450847.





FORT LEE, Va. – What’s available at the commissary for your family pets? Hundreds of commissary patrons found out when they attended recent pet expos to check out available products and savings while pocketing some freebies to boot.



Pet expos at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, on July 18 and Fort Lee, Virginia, on July 25, brought dozens of suppliers to the installations armed with giveaways such pet treats, toys, gift cards, coupons and products. The event also included a costume contest with pets competing for a commissary gift card.



The expos were an opportunity for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to let patrons know their commissary is a prime destination for their pet needs, said Darrell Clary, category manager who oversees pet food, health and beauty products and other non-consumable products in the agency’s Sales, Non-Fresh Directorate.



“While our patrons already save about 25 cents on the dollar by shopping their commissary, we also save them on average in excess of $10-$20 on pet items compared to stores outside the gate,” Clary said. “Dog food, for example, has always been a major driver for us. And if we can drive more patrons to the store that helps generate more sales in other areas of the store.”



DeCA’s pet category is a key destination for military pet owners. Commissaries have regular and dietary food, medicines for ear infections, diarrhea, pet aspirins for fever, products to support joint and muscles care, and vet-quality flea and tick prevention items that can sell as high as $70-$80 at the vet but are available at DeCA stores for $18 to $20.



Events such as our recent pet expos give the category even more exposure, said Cheryl Brown, Sales, Non-Fresh merchandiser.



“We have a premium pet program now – our pet center in the commissaries is considered premium just like commercial specialty pet retailers,” Brown said. “A lot of our patrons don’t know what we have. We want our patrons to know we sell these items – at tremendous savings; they don’t have to get it from those pet specialty retailers outside the gate.



“We go to all of the pet shows and canvas the suppliers to ensure we have the best products at the best price for our patrons who have pets,” she added.



At the Miramar Pet Expo, Store Director Natalie Paiz applauded all the support her store received from the installation, industry suppliers, the Sales team from DeCA’s Fort Lee Headquarters and Support Center, and the local San Diego Humane Society that provided various educational information regarding their services and support.



“My team and I noticed it attracted patrons – close to 300 attended, 75 with their pets – that perhaps do not shop here consistently. It was a great time to really showcase the percentage of savings while shopping at the commissary within this category,” Paiz said. “The event allowed us to really highlight the line that we offer within the pet category, as some of the patrons were not fully aware of the brands we offered for pet food and pet supplies.”



Over the past few years, DeCA’s pet category has been restructured similar to commercial pet specialty stores. The added bonus for DeCA is that commissaries are a military benefit and can offer better prices than outside the gate, said DeCA Director and CEO John Hall.



“Being a benefit is what makes shopping in the commissary so unique,” he said. “We are the pet specialty destination for the military, offering our patrons huge discounts on their pet supplies compared to what is offered outside the gate.



“We understand how important pets are to our patrons – they’re family members,” Hall said. “Military members have quite a few pets, and we work hard to ensure they’re taken care of just like any other member of their family.”

