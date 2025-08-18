Fort Buchanan Serves as a Role Model for Energy Resilience in the Caribbean

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Jonathan Román, Javier Martínez, and Homar Velázquez from the Fort Buchanan Public...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Jonathan Román, Javier Martínez, and Homar Velázquez from the Fort Buchanan Public Works Directorate welcomed María Eugenia Ferre Rangel, Miguel Osorio, and José Ortiz from the Ferre Rangel Group's energy division Aug 18, at the directorate's headquarters. The Ferre Rangel Group is one of the leading companies on the island. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Jonathan Román, Javier Martínez, and Homar Velázquez from the Fort Buchanan Public Works Directorate welcomed María Eugenia Ferre Rangel, Miguel Osorio, and José Ortiz from the Ferre Rangel Group's energy division Aug 18, at the directorate's headquarters. The Ferre Rangel Group is one of the leading companies on the island.



During the meeting, the Fort Buchanan team demonstrated how the U.S. Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean achieves energy resilience.



"At Fort Buchanan, we believe that energy security is national security. Power is critical to our operations," said Roman while explaining the installation's unique energy requirements.



Meanwhile, Martinez explained basic details about the current energy infrastructure.



"The wind turbines are only one part of the energy savings efforts at the Army's center of gravity in the Caribbean. Fort Buchanan also has 21,824 solar photovoltaic panels that can produce about 5.5 megawatts of power," said Martinez.



Velazquez talked about the microgrid that the installation plans to construct in the near future.



"Implementation and deployment of power generation, energy storage, and modern technologies, like microgrids, enable the Army to ensure power availability," said Velazquez.



For Ferre Rangel, visiting the Army's home in the Caribbean was a great opportunity to learn about the different approaches to energy resilience.



"This visit has allowed us to understand better different strategies to amplify energy generation. I really congratulate you. You have a diversified energy baseline. I am impressed," said Ferre Rangel.



This visit from one of the island's top companies highlights the U.S. Army's role as a regional leader in implementing renewable and alternative energy sources in the region.



Army Readiness is heavily reliant on installation and operational energy security and resilience. Partnerships with communities, academia, and industry increase both Army and community resilience and contribute to national defense.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.