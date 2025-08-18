Project schedulers, manager converge at Huntsville Center for software exploration

Photo By William Farrow | Dusty Carroll, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (HQ USACE) program analysis...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Dusty Carroll, Headquarters U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (HQ USACE) program analysis officer, briefs attendees from more than a dozen USACE Districts on the first day of the USACE Programs Projects Services Management Program and Project Management Information Suite (PROMIS) Pilot rollout clinic at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Aug.12. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. --After more than five years in the making, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to release its updated schedule and project management software.



Project schedulers and project managers from more than a dozen USACE Districts attended the the USACE Program and Project Management Information Suite (PROMIS) Pilot rollout clinic at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Aug.12-14.



The clinic gave attendees a deep look and feel for the latest, updated version of PROMIS – the USACE enterprise database used to create, store, and manage project data.



Jon Soderberg, HQ USACE national programs chief, along with a contingent of other HQ USACE staff and contractors, guided attendees through hands-on exercises using live project data in the production environment during the three-day-long clinic.



PROMIS has been undergoing modernization efforts since 2022. The modernized, cloud-based version of PROMIS expands USACE mission efficiency through a faster, reliable suite of secure systems far more effective and efficient for USACE project management.



With its history intertwined with the broader evolution of project management practices within USACE localized systems, the legacy PROMIS system is sunsetting in 2026.



Joshua Caldwell, Crystal Management business analyst, is part of the MAN Tech team delivering PROMIS modernization. As an instructor for the PROMIS Pilot clinic, Caldwell said from his perspective, the instructors and attendees learned from each other equally.



“I think across the board, both the users and us as instructors learned a lot,” he said.



“We definitely have some more work to do, but I see overall success and we (instructors) got lot of great feedback from the user community on how to continue to improve PROMIS modernization as a whole.”



Caldwell said the PROMIS Pilot team will address issues noted by attendees before PROMIS goes fully operational in October.



“We're going to have to address a couple of things before we hit the ‘go live,’ but this first initial contact in this initial training event, to start putting that new system through its paces, it was really beneficial to get to some of those challenges to highlight them so we can get that wrapped up here in the next few days and press on,” Caldwell said.



Ryan Caudill, Headquarters USACE analyst and PROMIS instructor, said he too thinks the training was well received.

“I think the practitioners, the schedulers, project managers, and others that we had attending the training, really appreciated the opportunity to get in and get their hands dirty,” he said.



Caudill said although there have been some previous commercial training environments about what the tool can do, this was the first time schedulers and project managers were given the opportunity to use PROMIS with their projects in their environment.



“They could really get a better feel for how all this works together,” he said.



“As opposed to watching someone else figure out which buttons to click and what the capabilities are, they could get in for themselves and really try things out.”



Kate Leese, St. Louis District project manager, said the PROMIS Pilot was a great opportunity for her and the other attendees.



“I think that this is making our data a lot more stable,” Leese said.



“We currently house our data on servers and this is going to bring it into the cloud environment. I'm excited to hear that if there are any upgrades needed (to PROMIS), they're not going to be taking us down and offline to do those upgrades.”



Lees said there is excitement in the USACE project management community with the functionality of PROMIS.



“As far as things that we're excited about, there's a lot of opportunity for how this system integrates with some of our other systems that I haven't seen before, and I'm excited to see our system like CEFMS and RMS working within PROMIS,” she said.



“It looks like we're getting one unified system.”