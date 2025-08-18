653rd Bids Farewell, Mobilizes to Fort Bliss

On August 1, 2025, the 653rd Regional Support Group (RSG) gathered with family, friends, and fellow Soldiers to hold a solemn and heartfelt farewell ceremony as they prepare for their upcoming CONUS mobilization to Fort Bliss, Texas. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the unit’s ongoing commitment to supporting the U.S. Army’s mission and sustaining readiness at home and abroad.



The event featured COL James Osowski as the guest speaker, who represented Brig. Gen. Earl Sparks IV, Commanding General of the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. COL Osowski commended the Soldiers of the 653rd RSG for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering readiness to take on the vital mission awaiting them at Fort Bliss. His remarks underscored the critical role the unit plays in ensuring the sustainment and logistical support essential for Army operations.



“This mission exemplifies the core values of the Army Reserve — dedication to duty, resilience, and the ability to bridge the gap between training and operational success,” said COL Osowski. “Your commitment ensures the force is sustained and ready to meet any challenge.”



The ceremony was not only a farewell but also a celebration of the Soldiers’ sacrifices and achievements. Family members and friends gathered to show their support and pride as the unit prepared to embark on this important chapter. The sense of camaraderie and mutual respect was evident, reinforcing the strength of the Army family.



As the 653rd RSG moves forward with its mobilization, the unit remains steadfast in its mission to “Bridge the Gap… Sustain the Force.” Their dedication ensures that the Army’s sustainment capabilities remain strong, reliable, and mission-ready.



To the Soldiers of the 653rd RSG, the community extends its deepest gratitude for your service and sacrifice. Your professionalism and commitment exemplify what it means to be Twice the Citizen — serving both your country and your communities with honor and distinction.



The Army Reserve and the nation look forward to your safe return upon mission completion. Until then, Bridge the Gap… Sustain the Force!



The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a key component of the Army Reserve’s sustainment mission. The 311th ESC provides command and control for sustainment units, ensuring the operational readiness and logistical support of Army forces worldwide. With a mission to deliver vital sustainment capabilities — including supply, maintenance, transportation, and distribution — the 311th ESC enables the Army to fight and win in any theater of operation.

