McDougall Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Jordan McDougall graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Aug. 21, 2025.



McDougall, from Chicago, Illinois, said he joined the Navy to surround himself with high-performing individuals and to answer a higher calling.



“I wanted to be part of something greater than myself,” McDougall said. “I’ve always felt a calling from God to serve—to protect, to lead, and to give my all for a greater purpose. The Navy gives me that opportunity while putting me shoulder-to-shoulder with people who push each other to be better every single day.”



McDougall, 19, is a graduate of Fenton Community High School, where he was named Academic All-Conference in football. A multi-sport athlete, he also competed in track and field and boxing. While he earned individual honors, McDougall was quick to highlight the achievements of his teammates—some of whom reached state-level competitions and Golden Gloves success.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the highest honor presented to a recruit who exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. McDougall’s selection for the MEA places him among the top ranks of today’s newest Sailors. As part of his recognition, he is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



For McDougall, earning the MEA was not only a personal goal but a team accomplishment.



“I told my first RDC during week two that I wanted to be one of the top six recruits,” he said. “So when I actually earned the MEA, it was a powerful reminder that hard work and intention pay off. But I couldn’t have done it alone—I owe this to my RDCs, both of our divisions, and especially my shipmates in Divisions 323 and 324. We all pushed each other, and this award is as much theirs as it is mine.”



McDougall’s Recruit Division Commanders were Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection (CTRCS) Michelle Small, Culinary Specialist 1st Class (CS1) George White, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class (DC2) Braxthon Demaretti.



“My RDCs taught us what it means to be disciplined, focused, and resilient,” McDougall said. “Senior Chief Small led with strength and composure, CS1 White kept us sharp and mission-minded, and DC2 Demaretti challenged us every day to operate under pressure. Each of them brought something different to the table, and I took something valuable from all of them.”



Though inspired by many throughout training, McDougall said two sources of motivation stood out the most: his faith in God and his shipmates.



“I believe God put me here for a reason,” McDougall said. “There were tough moments, but knowing I was walking the path He laid out for me gave me peace and confidence. And then there were my shipmates, like Seaman Aiden Miller. He was someone I connected with right away. We’re both going into the same rate, and we pushed each other constantly—whether it was the fitness or academic tests, or even small things like who could make their rack the fastest. That brotherhood drove us to be better every single day.”



McDougall described adaptability as the biggest challenge during boot camp—shifting from civilian life to military structure, while learning to function within a team of individuals from all walks of life.



“Being away from home, working with over 100 guys with different backgrounds—it’s a lot to take in,” he said. “But once I put my ego aside and really got to know my shipmates, things changed. We learned to respect and support each other. That made all the difference. And all those letters from my girlfriend and family helped keep me grounded.”



Looking ahead, McDougall sees the MEA not just as an honor, but as motivation.



“This award proves that nothing is out of reach if you commit yourself,” he said. “But it’s just the beginning. I’m going to carry this momentum with me into ‘A’ School and beyond. I want to be the kind of Sailor who lifts others up, just like so many did for me.”



After graduation, McDougall will head to San Diego, California, for follow-on training.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.