Sea Cadets dive into naval aviation during visit to CNATTU North Island

SAN DIEGO -- Cadets from the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps got an up-close look at the fast-paced world of naval aviation during a hands-on visit to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island last month.



The visit was designed to immerse cadets in real world Navy training environments and offer a comprehensive introduction to aviation maintenance and operational roles. Throughout the day, cadets toured several rate specific training divisions, including aviation support equipment (AS), aviation ordnanceman (AO), aviation electronics technician (AT), and aviation warfare systems operator (AW).



The first stop was the Support Equipment division, where instructors explained the essential role ground equipment plays in maintaining aircraft readiness. From there, cadets rotated through the AO division, where they had the opportunity to operate an ordnance handling tool, a highlight for many. “It was cool and powerful,” one cadet remarked, “especially knowing it's used to load massive munitions.”



At the AT division, cadets explored the electronic systems used in Navy helicopters and climbed atop a helicopter trainer, gaining a unique perspective on both the scale and complexity of the aircraft. The AW division rounded out the visit, where Sailors introduced cadets to their mission sets, including underwater operations and global assignments.

Throughout the tour, cadets eagerly shared their motivations for joining the Sea Cadets and their aspirations for the future. Their excitement about the visit was evident. For many, the highlight was interacting with Sailors actively engaged in technical training.



“Every rate we visited had someone who loved what they did,” a cadet observed. “It really made me think more seriously about a future in the Navy.”



The demonstrations left a lasting impression. In the AS division, cadets were surprised to see how legacy systems remain vital to current operations. At the AO station, the mechanical precision of ordnance handling tools sparked interest. AW instructors captivated the cadets with stories of high-risk missions and international travel, while the AT team impressed them with the complexity of electronic troubleshooting and systems maintenance.



Cadets also reflected on what it takes to succeed in the Navy, drawing lessons from observing the professionalism of instructors and Sailors.



When asked what advice they’d offer fellow cadets, the responses were unanimous: be present and engaged.



“If you get a chance to visit a command like this, take it,” one cadet advised. “You’ll learn way more than you expect.”



For those most inspired, the AW rating emerged as a top choice.



“If I could spend a day in a Sailor’s shoes,” one cadet said, “I’d want to be an AW. Their job seems exciting, and they get to do a lot of cool missions.”



Events like this serve as more than just field trips, they’re a window into Navy life, building early connections between today's Sailors and tomorrow's leaders. Judging by the cadets’ enthusiasm, curiosity, and insightful questions, the future of naval aviation is in motivated and capable hands.