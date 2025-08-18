Financial management experts selected as 20th CBRNE Civilians of the Quarter

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Army civilians from the U.S. military's premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation were recognized for contributing to the readiness of the multifunctional and deployable command.



Janita M. Sims and Xiaoyan “Cheyenne” Jiang from the Financial Management Directorate (G8) were selected as the Civilians of the Quarter for the 20th CBRNE Command.



A financial management analyst, Sims helps to ensure that Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command are able to deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



She is responsible for comprehensive financial analysis and auditing of budgetary operations with the 20th CBRNE Command G8 Financial Management Directorate. Sims evaluates complex financial programs and ensures compliance with laws, regulations, policies and precedents.



“The best part of working at the 20th CBRNE Command is seeing how my work directly impacts both Soldiers and civilians,” said Sims. “I help keep the command mission-ready by making sure all the money we receive is used properly — whether it's for this year or for previous years — across every part of the organization.”



Sims said she looks forward to continuing to serve the men and women who defend the nation and its warfighters from CBRNE hazards.



“The best part of working at the 20th CBRNE Command is seeing how my work directly impacts both Soldiers and civilians,” said Sims. “My goal is to help build a command that’s fully prepared for audits — ensuring everything is organized, transparent and accountable for the future.”



Sims served in the Army and Army Reserve as a finance specialist and deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait.



“What motivates me to serve as a U.S. Army civilian is knowing that I can serve alongside the Army and still be of service to them even though I am no longer in uniform,” said Sims.



Jiang said she is proud to serve as a financial management specialist at the 20th CBNRE Command.



Jiang provides oversight for multiple critical platforms, including the Defense Travel System, Government Travel Card, Defense Automated Time and Attendance Production System, General Funds Enterprise Business System, Global Combat Support System-Army and other systems.



“Being part of the 20th CBRNE Command means operating at the forefront of national defense against some of the world’s most dangerous hazards. I’m proud to contribute as a member of the support team, ensuring that every TDY travel mission runs smoothly — especially during our large-scale, biannual international operations,” said Jiang.



“Behind every successful deployment is a network of dedicated professionals,” said Jiang. “I’m honored to play a role in enabling our teams to focus on the mission with confidence and precision.”



Jiang secured financial management system access for 300 personnel while increasing operational efficiency and reducing access-related disruptions.



“I support leadership by providing financial analysis and reporting tools that guide resource prioritization and long-term strategic planning,” said Jiang. “I manage travel authorizations and vouchers to ensure smooth deployments and minimize delays for critical missions.”



“My work directly contributes to operational readiness by aligning fiscal resources with mission requirements and enabling timely execution of both domestic and international operations,” said Jiang.



Before becoming a U.S. Army civilian, Jiang served as a finance Soldier and deployed to Kuwait and Kosovo.



“I proudly served as a U.S. Army Soldier for 10 years, specializing in Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 36B – Financial Management,” said Jiang. “Throughout my service, I gained extensive experience operating within Army financial systems and developed a deep understanding of how to support Soldiers and mission readiness through fiscal operations.”



Even after hanging up her Army uniform, Jiang remains dedicated to serving her nation.



“My commitment to serving the Army and the nation remains unwavering,” said Jiang. “The skills, discipline and values I cultivated over a decade continue to drive my passion for supporting both Soldiers and civilians. This dedication has inspired me to continue my service as a U.S. Army civilian, where I can apply my expertise to contribute meaningfully to the mission and uphold the legacy of service.”



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Emilie Herold-Webber, the Deputy and Acting Assistant Chief of Staff for the Financial Management Directorate (G8), said Sims and Jiang accomplished critical missions for the deployable and multifunctional formation.



"Janita and Cheyenne are instrumental to the exceptional strength and reputation of the 20th CBRNE Command’s Financial Management Directorate," said Herold-Webber. "Their unwavering commitment and expertise directly enable mission readiness, ensuring our warfighters are resourced to execute critical, no-fail operations across the globe."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 10:54 Story ID: 546029 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Financial management experts selected as 20th CBRNE Civilians of the Quarter, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.