Coast Guard to conduct spill response training in St. Ignace, Michigan

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Coast Guard personnel, in coordination with local, state, tribal and federal agencies, are scheduled to conduct a training exercise at the Little Bear East Arena in St. Ignace on Aug. 21, 2025.



This exercise will involve Coast Guard and partner agency personnel engaging in a tabletop

training scenario designed around a hypothetical oil release into northern Lake Michigan, which may result in an increase of first responder and industry presence in the area.



“This exercise is in direct support of the Northern Michigan Area Committee,” says Capt. Jim

Bendle, commander, Sector Northern Great Lakes. “We look forward to strengthening the vital relationships between various government agencies and non-government organizations

represented in our area committee while simultaneously ensuring we have robust contingency plans in place to protect the pristine waters of our beloved Great Lakes.”



“This tabletop exercise is being held as part of a 4-year planning process which will culminate in a full-scale exercise in 2027,” said Brian Streichert, emergency manager, Sector Northern Great Lakes. “We are excited to have over 120 partners scheduled to attend which will reinforce the close working relationships we rely on as first responders. This exercise will provide an opportunity to focus on, enhance and strengthen our training programs and further our expertise in safeguarding both the public and the environment.”



For further information about the exercise, please contact Sector Northern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, Lt. Joseph Snyder at 906-635-3267 or joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil.



