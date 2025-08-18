Fort Buchanan and San Juan FBI Join Forces to Raise Awareness Against Terrorism in Puerto Rico

Photo By David Hernandez | Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Juan Office, joined U.S....... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Juan Office, joined U.S. Army members at Fort Buchanan, Aug. 15, to participate in a Counterterrorism Symposium, intended to inform the community on how to identify and report suspected terrorism on the island. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Juan Office, joined U.S. Army members at Fort Buchanan, Aug. 15, to participate in a Counterterrorism Symposium, intended to inform the community on how to identify and report suspected terrorism on the island.



"Whether we wear military fatigues, an FBI jacket, or civilian clothes, we all share the same mission: to defend the nation and protect our fellow Americans… Whether with the Puerto Rican police, federal law enforcement officers, the U.S. military, or municipal law enforcement, close cooperation is essential," said Devin J. Kowalski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI on the island.



Kowalski elaborated on the commitment to working collaboratively with military authorities on the island.



"Together we can overcome adversity, here in Puerto Rico and across the nation… At the FBI, we are honored to serve alongside you and will never stop working, shoulder to shoulder, uniform to uniform, to protect this nation," Kowalski said.



Meanwhile, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, emphasized the need to work as a single team.



"We are all in this fight together. It is crucial that we unite as one force. At no point will the enemy attack the Army, the Coast Guard, or the FBI alone. They are coming after all of us. Since they don't have a military advantage, they will seek asymmetric advantages. That's why this symposium is so important, so we can work together and collaborate at operational and strategic levels. We will not let the enemy harm us. As a result of what we are doing today, I believe we will be better and stronger as organizations," Samples said.



Law enforcement officials presented various topics, including how terrorists use drones to achieve their objectives, how to prevent active shooter events, information about online extremist groups, and cyberterrorism.



Sgt. 1st Class Michael Flowers, of the installation's legal office, expressed surprise with the information received during the symposium.



"This information was very helpful to me, as I hadn't thought about terrorist threats from that perspective. It's interesting to see how the enemy can use drones or even social media, easily accessible resources, to try to harm our families and our community. It's critical to support each other," said Flowers.





Meanwhile, Hector Herrera, chief of counterterrorism operations at Fort Buchanan, elaborated on recent active shooter attacks across the United States.



"Unfortunately, active shooter attacks occur almost every week in the United States. Just a few days ago, there was an attack at Fort Stewart. Puerto Rico and Fort Buchanan are not exempt from a possible attack. On the island, we must change our mindset and start paying attention to our surroundings. If you see something strange, speak up before it's too late," Herrera said.



The symposium is part of the activities for Antiterrorism Awareness Month, observed by the U.S. Army throughout the United States.



According to the Army's counterterrorism program, terrorism is a long-standing, persistent, and global threat to the nation and its military forces. Military forces, working with other agencies, must be able to deter, prevent, and defend against the full range of terrorist tactics.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel from the Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.