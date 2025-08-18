86th MXS hosts Serbian military for CDDAR training

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The 86th Maintenance Squadron hosted Serbian military members for a week-long Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) training course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11-15, 2025.



The training course focused on safely and efficiently recovering aircraft from emergency situations. They accomplished this by stabilizing, lifting and relocating a disabled aircraft without causing further damage.



The training also enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Serbian forces for potential real-world recovery missions.



“It’s like having good life insurance,” said Tino Weichel, 86th Maintenance Squadron CDDAR team chief. “You hope you never need it, but you’re glad it’s there when you do.”



The weeklong course began with classroom instruction covering safety protocols, recovery planning and coordination. Participants then moved on to hands-on equipment familiarization where they learned to operate cranes, slings and inflatable lifting bags.



Two aircraft lifting exercises finished off the week’s training. In the first lift exercise, participants used a crane and sling to simulate recovering an aircraft with collapsed landing gear. On the final day of the training they conducted the second hands-on exercise using large airbags to lift a simulated disabled aircraft when all landing gear failed to extend before landing.



A G222 aircraft served as the simulated aircraft that was disabled or crashed.



“We train as much as possible so that if the call comes, we’re ready,” said Tech. Sgt. Jesse Hayes, 86th MXS noncommissioned officer in charge of CDDAR.



The 86th MXS CDDAR team supports recovery missions at several locations across Europe including Ramstein, Chievres Air Base, Belgium and Lajes Field, Portugal.



By partnering with the Serbian military, the training not only enhanced technical proficiency but also strengthened interoperability between allied forces. When an emergency happens, both nations can respond effectively and keep air operations moving.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:03 Story ID: 546008 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th MXS hosts Serbian military for CDDAR training, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.