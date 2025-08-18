Paraguayan, U.S. surgeons restore sight, rebuild face during AMISTAD 2025

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Paraguayan and U.S. medical professionals collaborate during reconstructive surgery at...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Paraguayan and U.S. medical professionals collaborate during reconstructive surgery at General Hospital of Luque in Paraguay, Aug. 9, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 paired U.S. military personnel with partner nation specialists to enhance medical readiness and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

LUQUE, Paraguay — Paraguayan and U.S. medical professionals joined forces during AMISTAD 2025, Aug. 9, 2025, to perform a complex six-hour reconstructive surgery, restoring both the face and the vision of a young man gravely injured in a violent robbery.



The 22-year-old patient was attacked with a machete, leaving him with a blowout fracture to his orbital bone and severe damage to surrounding facial structures. The injury displaced his left eye, impaired his ability to eat and speak, and caused significant facial disfigurement.



The operation brought together Dr. Rodrigo Velázquez and Dr. Lourdes Servián Jara, Paraguayan oral and maxillofacial trauma surgeons; Dr. Nadia Gómez, an oculoplastic surgeon; Dr. Fernando Alderete, a plastic surgeon; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, a dentist with the 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron.



Although Pfeifle did not directly operate on the patient, he observed the procedure to gain exposure to severe trauma cases that mirror what could be seen in a deployed environment. Throughout the operation, he remained on standby to provide dental expertise and answer oral health–related questions, since the patient will require extensive dental follow-up as part of his long-term recovery.



“This type of case is something I don’t typically encounter in my military duty or in my civilian dental practice,” Pfeifle said. “Being able to observe and stand by during the surgery gave me valuable insight into how these complex trauma cases are managed — and it also allowed me to be ready if any dental-related issues came up.”



He added that the experience will directly enhance his readiness. “The patient will need significant dental follow-up as part of his recovery, so having that awareness of how the surgery was performed helps everyone better anticipate his needs down the road. It’s exactly the kind of preparation that makes me more effective for the Air Force mission.”



“This was a complex fracture that affected the eye, but fortunately the eye was not lost—just displaced,” said Velázquez. “We performed an oculoplasty and reconstructed the orbital and maxillary defects using titanium plates, screws and mesh.”



Velázquez said the impact of the procedure goes beyond aesthetics. “Before surgery, he had completely lost the structure of his face. Now, it has been restored. We will need time to see if the eye will be fully functional, but before surgery he could still see something, so we are hopeful he can return to a normal life.”



The joint team used a 3D-printed model of the patient’s facial bones to design a custom titanium mesh that rebuilt the orbital floor and stabilized the eye.



The patient said the effort has given him both hope and relief. “I’m feeling grateful and thankful,” he said. “It’s been a long time living with these injuries, and I’m ready to take the next step toward getting my life back.”



He added that seeing both Paraguayan and U.S. Air Force medical teams working together gave him confidence. “It means so much to have both teams here for me. Knowing they’re working together gives me hope for a better outcome.”



Now, on his road to recovery, the patient has already regained vision in his injured eye — a milestone doctors call a promising sign. “I hope to continue healing and feel better so I can return to living a normal life again,” he said.



The global health engagement AMISTAD 2025 paired U.S. military medical personnel with partner nation specialists to provide care in underserved areas, enhance readiness and improve interoperability. “I want to thank U.S. Southern Command and the hospital for the opportunity to work with this mission,” Velázquez said.



For the surgical team, the mission was about more than medical care — it was about strengthening international trust, sharing innovation and proving that advanced trauma treatment can happen anywhere when skilled professionals unite.



“This surgery showed how powerful collaboration can be,” said Servián Jara. “When Paraguayan and U.S. specialists combine our knowledge, we not only help patients heal — we also build friendships, trust, and stronger medical systems for the future.”