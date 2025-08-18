Navy Expeditionary Units run port repair experiment

GULFPORT, Miss.—Navy expeditionary combat units concluded an experimental port damage repair exercise in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 15, 2025.



The limited objective experiment (LOE), organized by the Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center (NEXWDC), brought together elements of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 and Maritime Expeditionary

Security Squadron (MSRON) 2.



The combined goal of these units was to identify the construction and security requirements needed when repairing and opening a pier in a hostile environment.



UCT 1 used sonar equipment and underwater remote-operated vehicles to collect hydrographic data and locate submerged obstacles to ensure safe navigations for vessels moving in and out of the harbor.



MSRON-2 was responsible for providing security to all military personnel and assets on the pier. In addition to foot patrols and static defenses on land, MSRON-2 deployed patrol boats and mines to secure the waters surrounding the project site.



NMCB-11 led the construction portion of the experiment by establishing a tent camp and constructing a concrete boat ramp. They also generated 3D pier damage assessments using their newly acquired survey drones.



Back on base in NCBC Gulfport, NMCB-11's headquarters company established a watch floor to manage command and signal for the units involved.



NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force.



The mission of NCG 2 is to organize, man, train, maintain, and equip Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), NMCBs, the Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and the Underwater Construction Team (UCT) to provide supported commanders with expeditionary

engineering forces capable of general engineering and construction, and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.

