    Navy Expeditionary Units run port repair experiment

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton | GULFPORT, Ms. (Aug. 8, 2025) U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Brody Leger,...... read more read more

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Miss.—Navy expeditionary combat units concluded an experimental port damage repair exercise in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 15, 2025.

    The limited objective experiment (LOE), organized by the Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center (NEXWDC), brought together elements of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 and Maritime Expeditionary
    Security Squadron (MSRON) 2.

    The combined goal of these units was to identify the construction and security requirements needed when repairing and opening a pier in a hostile environment.

    UCT 1 used sonar equipment and underwater remote-operated vehicles to collect hydrographic data and locate submerged obstacles to ensure safe navigations for vessels moving in and out of the harbor.

    MSRON-2 was responsible for providing security to all military personnel and assets on the pier. In addition to foot patrols and static defenses on land, MSRON-2 deployed patrol boats and mines to secure the waters surrounding the project site.

    NMCB-11 led the construction portion of the experiment by establishing a tent camp and constructing a concrete boat ramp. They also generated 3D pier damage assessments using their newly acquired survey drones.

    Back on base in NCBC Gulfport, NMCB-11's headquarters company established a watch floor to manage command and signal for the units involved.

    NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group (NCG) 2, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force.

    The mission of NCG 2 is to organize, man, train, maintain, and equip Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), NMCBs, the Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and the Underwater Construction Team (UCT) to provide supported commanders with expeditionary
    engineering forces capable of general engineering and construction, and limited combat engineering across the full range of military operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 16:51
    Story ID: 545992
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Units run port repair experiment, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    seabees
    construction
    port
    necc
    expeditionary

