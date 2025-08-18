Team EXPEDITE Welcomes New Enlisted Leader - Marks First Change of Responsibility

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. --

The Eighteenth Air Force held a historic Change of Responsibility ceremony, marking its first ever ceremonial transition of senior enlisted leadership from Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount to Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8. The ceremony saw Blount relinquish responsibility for the readiness, training, and professional development of the Eighteenth Air Force's enlisted Airmen to Arce.



Presiding over the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th AF commander, who lauded Chief Blount for his service and introduced Chief Arce to the command and to the more than 100 guests in attendance. “This is a ceremony steeped in Air Force tradition and significance. It's a day where we formally recognize the transfer of responsibility for a critical leadership position within Eighteenth Air Force – the Command Chief,” said Bolton.



During his speech, Bolton welcomed Arce stating, “I have no doubt that Chief Arce is the right leader to build upon the strong foundation laid by Chief Blount. I am confident that Joseph will continue to champion our Airmen, provide sound counsel, and help us achieve our mission with unwavering resolve.”



Arce comes to the 18th AF with a distinguished career spanning various operational and leadership roles. His experience includes deployments in support of numerous global contingencies and a record of advocating for Airmen and their families.



“As I step into this role, I am committed to serving roughly the 36,000 members of the Eighteenth Air Force, and their families. You are the heart of the mission. By taking care of you, I know that we will ensure the mission succeeds,” said Arce. “Change is inevitable, and I'm definitely here to embrace that change.”



Blount served as the 18th AF senior enlisted leader for the past two years, overseeing a period of significant operational tempo and strategic evolution that affected nearly all of 18th AF.



According to Bolton, Blount embodied the concept of servant leadership, through his advocacy for Airmen and their families.



“[Tom] You’ve been a tireless advocate for our Airmen, traveling countless miles, listening intently to their concerns, and working relentlessly to improve their lives and their ability to execute the mission,” added Bolton. “You've set a high standard for those who will follow, and we are deeply grateful for your service.”



During his speech, Blount recounted the impact the unit has had on him and thanked the men and women of 18th AF for their hard work and dedication.



“It has been my absolute privilege to serve as your command chief these past two years,” said Blount. “The contribution this command has to our national defense cannot be overstated. My thanks to each one of you for everything you have done and will do in the future.”



The 18th AF, a component of Air Mobility Command, is responsible for the command's worldwide air mobility operations, providing rapid global mobility and agile combat support for America's armed forces. The senior enlisted leader plays a crucial role in advising the commander on matters affecting health, morale, welfare, and professional development of the enlisted force.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the passing of leadership and responsibility from one individual to another. With Chief Arce now at the helm, the Airmen of 18th AF can look forward to continued strong leadership and advocacy as they continue to provide ready aircraft, Airmen, and equipment for contested global air mobility operations…anytime, anywhere.

