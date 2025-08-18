D.C. National Guard Servicemembers intervene to stop assault at Waterfront Metro Station

Washington – While members of the District of Columbia National Guard have had multiple positive interactions with the public over the past week in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, two Soldiers displayed the importance of coordination with local law enforcement after a violent incident at the Waterfront Metro Station on August 18, 2025.



In broad daylight, two civilians began an altercation with verbal threats that escalated into something more physical.

“One civilian said he was going to harm the other with a knife [...] and said he had a weapon on him,” explained Spc. Tra’shwn Parham, a human resources specialist with the D.C. National Guard, who was on patrol near the incident.



She emphasized the importance of remaining calm, assessing the situation, and prioritizing the safety of those nearby to ensure that no one was harmed.



Capt. Giho Yang, a human resources officer with the D.C. National Guard, and Spc. Parham were assigned to patrol the Waterfront Metro Station. He described how “one civilian brandished a pocket knife, and that was when Spc. Parham called the police.”



“I communicated with Capt. Yang to make sure we were standing on one accord [...] I made sure I called the police immediately to avoid a delay in response,and made sure Metro Transit was there and [that] MPD arrived,” Parham explained.



Both service members stressed the importance of their partnerships with the D.C. police and security forces, which they say are essential to ensuring the safety of bystanders.



“We showed our presence and then made sure that citizens around that area were safe. To do that we had to partner up and communicate with the law enforcement officers that were nearby [...] making sure that we had eyes and ears on the situation to keep everyone safe,” Yang said.



By taking proactive steps, the service members turned what could have been a dangerous situation into an effective partnership with community protection.



“I felt like we definitely made a difference,” Yang emphasized. “If we weren’t there, everyone would have been a bystander and not taking any action. Spc. Parham made the decision to call the police and relay information up the chain of command so that everyone was aware of the situation.”



Parham added, “A couple of civilians came up to us to say thank you, on the side. It makes them feel safe that we’re here. That incident could have happened if we weren’t here, and that’s a way of showing that our presence is well needed.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:58 Story ID: 545983 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D.C. National Guard Servicemembers intervene to stop assault at Waterfront Metro Station, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.