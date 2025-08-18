USACE Buffalo District Engineer Achieves PE Milestone, Employee of the Year Recognition

Photo By Andre Hampton | Josh Reddick Buffalo District civil engineer recently took the next steps to earning...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | Josh Reddick Buffalo District civil engineer recently took the next steps to earning his license as a Professional Engineer by passing the Professional Engineering exam Cleveland Ohio July 22 2025. USACE helps and encourages our teammates to grow professionally and celebrate their accomplishments as we build our district to be the best it can be. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

In the demanding world of engineering, where precision, expertise, and perseverance define success, one professional’s recent accomplishments stand out as a testament to dedication and ambition. Having recently passed the notoriously challenging Professional Engineer (PE) Exam and earning the prestigious title of Distinguished Employee of the Year, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Civil Engineer Josh Reddick offers insight into what it truly takes to excel in the field.



Passing the PE Exam is no small feat. It’s a rigorous milestone that marks the transition from a capable engineer to a licensed professional, legally recognized for competence in the field.



“Passing the PE Exam will allow me to become a licensed professional engineer once I meet the work experience requirement,” Josh explains. “The license basically being proof that I am competent in the field.”



Josh approached the exam with a mixture of determination and realism, aware of the daunting nine-hour test ahead but confident in the months of preparation invested.



Josh shared, “I felt slightly overwhelmed but content with the level of effort I had put into studying. The 9-hour appointment for the exam is very daunting.”



His strategy involved methodical study over five months, starting with familiarizing himself with key reference materials and ramping up to more than 20 hours of study each week as the exam date neared.



“I mostly studied using the PPI Kaplan program provided by USACE,” Josh explains. “I started roughly 5 months out and spent the first 2 months very seldomly studying but just learning the handbook/reference material. I really ramped it up the last 3 months studying 20+ hrs. a week, and then more as I got closer to the exam,” said Josh.



What drives someone to take on this challenge? For Josh, motivation came from a practical desire to capitalize on the knowledge still fresh from his academic years.



“I wanted to put my knowledge into action while it was still fresh from school,” he says.



Recognizing that the longer one waits after school, the harder it is to recall critical concepts, he wisely chose to confront the exam head-on rather than delay.



The sense of relief and accomplishment expressed upon receiving the exam results is deeply relatable, capturing the emotional toll that months of intense study can exact.



Josh recounts, “I felt a huge sense of relief and accomplishment. Three long months of studying and continuous effort coming to an end.”



Beyond personal satisfaction, passing the exam opens new professional doors. Josh now looks ahead to further growth opportunities, including advanced training and plans for higher education.



“Studying every day after work for 3 months was eating my personal time, so I finally have my free time back! Professionally, I hope to continue in training to become an ACO and eventually further pursue a graduate degree,” he shares.



Moreover, being named Distinguished Employee of the Year adds a significant feather to Josh’s cap. It highlights not only technical expertise but also the respect and recognition earned from peers and leadership alike.



“I am very grateful to those that nominated me and proud to be recognized for my effort,” Josh states.

Josh’s story serves as an inspiring example for others in the profession.



For those considering the PE Exam, Josh’s advice is simple and direct.



“Just schedule it and do it. There is never the perfect time to take the exam... And the further out of school you are, the harder it is to remember everything you learned.”



His achievements underscore the importance of discipline, focus, and timely action in advancing an engineering career.



Josh Reddick’s journey serves as an inspiring example of what’s possible with clear goals, consistent effort, and a commitment to self-improvement. His story reminds fellow engineers that while the path may be demanding, the rewards—both personal and professional—are well worth it.