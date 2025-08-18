Third Munson Soldier Earns Expert Field Medical Badge as Medical Company continues to hone unit readiness

Courtesy Photo | Following an intense four-day evaluation, U.S. Army Physical Therapist 1st Lt. Trent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Following an intense four-day evaluation, U.S. Army Physical Therapist 1st Lt. Trent McPherson, assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, earned his Expert Field Medical Badge Aug. 15, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The EFMB is considered one of the most challenging and difficult-to-earn badges in the U.S. Army. see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Army physical therapist at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is the unit’s third Soldier to earn the prestigious Expert Field Medical Badge this year.



Following an intense four-day evaluation held at Fort Carson, Colorado, August 11-15, 1st Lt. Trent McPherson successfully navigated the series of rigorous tactical and technical challenges. He joins a select group of Army medical professionals who have proven their mastery of field medical skills, including fellow Munson team members Combat Medical Specialist Sgt. Joseph Smith and Physician Assistant Capt. Jacob Maechler, who both qualified in May at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.



Like his peers, McPherson, prepared for the EFMB by dedicating countless hours to studying medical procedures, honing his land navigation skills, and improving his physical fitness for the grueling 12-mile foot march.



"The EFMB was tough, both physically and mentally," said McPherson. "It required a significant investment of time and effort, but I knew it would make me a better leader and a more capable Soldier."



The EFMB is considered one of the most challenging and difficult-to-earn badges in the U.S. Army.



“It has a pass rate of around 30 percent and is dubbed the utmost challenge of professional competence and physical endurance of a Soldier medic,” said Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino, Munson’s senior enlisted leader. “Candidates are tested on a wide range of medical and tactical skills under simulated combat conditions pushing candidates to their limits.”



The four-day evaluation tests candidates in multiple areas, including:

Written Exam: Testing knowledge of medical regulations, procedures, and battlefield tactics.

Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lanes: Evaluating the ability to assess, treat and evacuate casualties under fire, following TCCC guidelines.

Land Navigation: Requiring proficiency in day and night land navigation using a map and compass.

Medical Skills Validation Stations: Assessing competency in various medical procedures, such as IV insertion, airway management and hemorrhage control.

12-Mile Foot March: Completing a 12-mile foot march with a prescribed load within a set time limit.

McPherson credited his success to the support of his colleagues at Munson and their dedication to preparing Soldiers in the unit for the challenges ahead.



Over the past year, Munson Soldiers, Family Medicine Physician Capt. (Dr.) William Glazier, Combat Medic Specialists Sgt.1st Class Steve Gaddy and Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Williams, and Maechler have used their past operational experiences to conduct weekly medic training for the medical company to build on skills used in Military Treatment Facilities and in the field.



Fellow Munson Soldier Sgt. Joshua Thomas-Hernandez and Maechler led early morning training sessions since February focused specifically on tasks like land navigation, written exam preparation, foot march and warrior skills, to help prepare unit Soldiers pursing EFMB, Air Assault and other career programs that strengthen a ready medical Force.



“The team at Munson was incredibly supportive," McPherson stated.



One look at the official guidance published on the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence website, demonstrates earning the EFMB is a commitment to excellence and requires a high level of proficiency in field medical skills.



"We are incredibly proud of 1st Lt. McPherson, Sgt. Smith and Capt. Maechler for earning their EFMB," said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director. "Their achievement serves as an inspiration to all of us here at Munson and embodies the Army spirit to ‘Be All You Can Be’. Their accomplishment not only reflects individual dedication but also underscores the commitment of Munson Army Health Center to providing the highest quality medical care and developing highly skilled medical professionals ready Anytime, Anywhere!"



To learn more about the Army’s Expert Field Medical Badge visit https://medcoe.army.mil/efmb