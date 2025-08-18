Team Little Rock connects with local airports through MACA Roadshow

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Airmen from across Herk Nation conducted a two-day Mid-Air Collision Avoidance (MACA) roadshow, aiming to train aviators to recognize, avoid and mitigate potential hazards, at local airports in three states, April 25–26, 2025.



The 19th Airlift Wing, along with personnel from the 189th and 314th AW, 19th Security Forces Squadron, and 61st, 62nd and 327th Airlift Squadrons, engaged with local airports to enhance flight safety through education and direct engagement with civilian aviation partners.



“The importance of mid-air collision avoidance has never been more critical,” said Master Sgt. Jessica Deal, 19th AW occupational safety superintendent. “The MACA program is about building bridges between military units and the communities we share the skies with.”



Over the course of the two days, the team visited six airports across Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.



“Understanding local operations is essential,” said Capt. Jacob Chappell, 19 AW flight safety chief. “Our aircraft are unique and not always easy to detect on radar, this kind of interaction helps reduce risks by ensuring mutual understanding.”



At each location, the service members met with local air traffic controllers, firefighters, operations staff and other aviation professionals. The discussion format provided a platform to exchange information about airspace usage, airfield procedures and the unique challenges associated with military aircraft operating in shared civilian airspace.



“We were able to get a better idea of what their operations look like on a day-to-day basis,” Chappell said. “These are first responders to any accident, and they may not have that first hand knowledge on what that aircraft looks like.”



Local officials were able to get up close and personal with the C-130J aircraft which functioned as a static display at each airport.



“These interactions are about more than just safety—they’re about building trust,” Deal said. “When local communities see the people behind the uniform, it brings hope and connection.”



By increasing the frequency and reach of these engagements, the wing aims to strengthen cooperation between military and civilian airspace users, ultimately reducing the likelihood of airspace conflicts.



“We’re not just flying missions—we’re flying responsibly,” Chappell said. “MACA helps us make that possible.”

