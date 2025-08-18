Ellsworth Judge Advocate Team named Air Force Legal Office of the Year

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. -- The 28th Bomb Wing Judge Advocate team at Ellsworth Air Force Base was recently named 2024 Legal Office of the Year by the Department of the Air Force. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of a team of approximately 15 Airmen who strive to provide exceptional legal support to the base and the wider Air Force mission.



“Being named Legal Office of the Year is an honor," said Tech. Sgt. Jamie Sutton, 28th BW/JA non-commissioned officer in charge of Military Justice.



The legal team bested 83 other legal offices from the 8th Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command, Headquarters Air Force and at the DAF level.



According to Capt. Nicole Lenhard, 28th BW/JA Chief of Operations Law, the office excels in areas impacting airmen daily.



“We helped our retirees and dependents by providing legal assistance and tax services," Lenhard stated. "Additionally, we assist with drafting documents and provide advice that supports Ellsworth AFB and the Air Force mission.”



Lenhard conveyed that the 28th BW legal team had a unique year [2024], as her team was poised to support in recovery efforts from a devastating B-1B mishap and then simultaneously moving the entire B-1B fleet up to Grand Forks later that year. She attributes her team's success in navigating these challenges to its commitment to growth and teamwork.



"We each work well in our positions, and it allows our leadership to only be involved in the issues that require their attention," stated Lenhard. "This allows for better results in everything we do or produce.”



Sutton echoed those sentiments, stating strong dedication, combined with a willingness to embrace challenges, has been a key factor in our accomplishments.



“I know that everyone is suffering from manning shortages and increased workload, but through commitment and teamwork our team persevered,” said Sutton. "This recognition is truly a reflection of the dedication, collaboration, and hard work of every member of our team.”

