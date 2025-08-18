District counsel selected for national award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters recently selected St. Paul District employee John Carrell as the recipient of the Bert Pettinato/Barb Lollar Award.



The award recognizes a USACE attorney who demonstrates the ideals of “pride in public service” through leadership, concern for people and a personal belief that public service is both a noble calling and a public trust.



Carrell joined the St. Paul District in 2017 and serves as the district counsel. He is responsible for providing legal advice to the district for issues including regulatory, civil works, contracting and government ethics. Prior to joining the district, he served in the U.S. Army as a staff judge advocate.



Carrell received his Juris Doctor from the William Mitchell College of Law, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Master of Strategic Studies from U.S. Army War College, in Carlisle, Virginia.



“John’s leadership during numerous staffing changes in the office has been both inspiring and instrumental in maintaining a cohesive and efficient team,” said Karl Jansen, St. Paul District deputy for programs and project management. “In addition to his numerous professional accomplishments, John is also known for his unwavering concern for people. He consistently goes above and beyond to support and mentor his staff while fostering an environment of mutual respect and collaboration.”

