Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Washington Commanders Honor Military with Salute to Service Boot Camp

    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen | Members of the 11th Wing from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling participate in the Salute...... read more read more

    ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    ASHBURN, Va. — Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and other military installations in the National Capital Region gathered along the sidelines of the Washington Commanders training fields for the Commanders 2025 training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 10, 2025. Salute to Service event honoring military members, offered service members the opportunity to watch and interact with players and staff before taking to the field for training exercises.

    Ten teams competed in five training camp events: the 40-yard dash, quarterback challenge, wide receiver challenge, three-cone shuffle and long jump. Each event tested participants’ athleticism and endurance.

    “The Air Force District of Washington and the Washington Commanders have a strong relationship, with mutual cooperation and shared values such as leadership, hard work, athleticism and excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Those are all things that are hallmarks of the Air Force way of life and of the characteristics that Airmen embody.”

    During the event, hundreds of military members watched from the sidelines with their families as the team practiced.

    After the NFL practice, players and staff greeted fans at the sidelines to sign autographs and take photos.

    “The opportunity to make that connection is tremendous, and we are truly thankful to the Commanders organization for creating those experiences for our Airmen,” DeVoe said. “When we can bring together two organizations with shared values, it creates opportunities for Airmen to take part in once-in-a-lifetime experiences, whether that’s engaging with the business side of the Commanders or meeting a favorite athlete on the team.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:23
    Story ID: 545922
    Location: ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Washington Commanders Honor Military with Salute to Service Boot Camp, by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp
    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Service boot camp

    LINKS

    JBAB displays fitness readiness at Salute to Servihttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9262569/jbab-displays-fitness-readiness-salute-service-boot-camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFDW
    Salute to Service
    Washington Commanders
    NFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download