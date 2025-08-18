NFL Washington Commanders Honor Military with Salute to Service Boot Camp

ASHBURN, Va. — Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and other military installations in the National Capital Region gathered along the sidelines of the Washington Commanders training fields for the Commanders 2025 training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 10, 2025. Salute to Service event honoring military members, offered service members the opportunity to watch and interact with players and staff before taking to the field for training exercises.



Ten teams competed in five training camp events: the 40-yard dash, quarterback challenge, wide receiver challenge, three-cone shuffle and long jump. Each event tested participants’ athleticism and endurance.



“The Air Force District of Washington and the Washington Commanders have a strong relationship, with mutual cooperation and shared values such as leadership, hard work, athleticism and excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Those are all things that are hallmarks of the Air Force way of life and of the characteristics that Airmen embody.”



During the event, hundreds of military members watched from the sidelines with their families as the team practiced.



After the NFL practice, players and staff greeted fans at the sidelines to sign autographs and take photos.



“The opportunity to make that connection is tremendous, and we are truly thankful to the Commanders organization for creating those experiences for our Airmen,” DeVoe said. “When we can bring together two organizations with shared values, it creates opportunities for Airmen to take part in once-in-a-lifetime experiences, whether that’s engaging with the business side of the Commanders or meeting a favorite athlete on the team.”

