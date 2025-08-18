Soldiers of 7ATC - Sgt. Muday Omilafe

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Meet U.S. Army Sgt. Muday Omilafe, a human resource specialist assigned to the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) G1 (Personnel Office) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, whose career goal is to one day, be the sergeant major of the Army.



“I like dealing with Soldiers and seeing not only how I am training them, but how they progress and become leaders themselves when they will have their own Soldiers,” said Omilafe. “It’s kind of passing down the torch that inspires me to stay on the enlisted side.”



While at 7ATC, Omilafe has been promoted to the rank of sergeant, completed the Air Assault course and is currently working towards getting the Expert Soldier Badge.



To get here, shortly after he graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma, California, Omilafe joined the Army and left for basic training in August 2020. Omilafe went to basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and after 10 weeks, Omilafe then went to advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and was awarded the military occupational specialty of 42A, or human resource specialist.



Omilafe then went to Fort Benning, Georgia, and attended Airborne School where he would earn his airborne wings after three weeks of training.



He was then sent to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the XVIII Airborne Corps G1 as the awards and actions clerk. Omilafe was then sent to the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, where he would be promoted to the rank of corporal.



“I did my first contract in Fort Bragg and really liked it," said Omilafe. “I wanted to stay in so I reenlisted and picked Germany.”



After choosing to come to Germany, Omilafe was assigned to the 7ATC G1 as the strength noncommissioned officer (NCO) and then as the essential personnel NCO where he is currently.

“He is extremely high-speed and a go-getter,” said Staff Sgt. Kaitlin Scalera, the 7ATC G1 NCO in charge. “He works hard and he’s motivated when he comes in and gets the job done.”



Omilafe’s current goals are to get the Expert Soldier Badge, complete the advanced leaders course and become a staff sergeant to help lead other Soldiers and help them grow.



Omilafe's ultimate goal is to do all 20 years in the U.S. Army and to one day, become the sergeant major of the Army and be able to help and grow the future of the Army.

