USINDOPACOM hosts Philippines for Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, for the annual Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) at Camp Smith, Hawaii, Aug. 7-8.



Both leaders renewed their commitment to deepened cooperation and interoperability to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region and achieve peace through strength.



During the visit, Paparo and Brawner signed the annual 8-Star memo and activities list, approving guidance and plans for continued collaboration, including Exercise Balikatan 2026, in the coming year. The co-chairs approved more than 500 joint engagements, ranging from large-scale exercises to smaller subject matter expert exchanges. These collaborations foster sustained interaction between both militaries and enhance operational readiness.



The U.S.-Philippine military partnership continues to grow while addressing national defense capabilities and demonstrating a joint initiative for regional security and disaster response. Bilateral and multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activities (MCAs) proved a key success this year. These events are essential in ensuring freedom of navigation and improving interoperability.



Following the MDB-SEB's completion, each INDOPACOM service component had the opportunity to host its respective AFP counterparts and begin planning and preparing to execute next year’s events.



The successful completion of the MDB-SEB furthers cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines and renews their shared commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. The Mutual Defense Board was established in 1958, and the Security Engagement Board was established in 2006. Together, the two boards form the framework that directs and enables defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

