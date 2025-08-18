168th Wing Serves Veterans at the Fairbanks Veterans Stand Down

Fairbanks, Alaska – The Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing proudly continued its long-standing tradition of service at the annual Fairbanks Veterans Stand Down, held for the first time this year at the Carlson Center, Aug 16, 2024.



For more than two decades, the 168th Wing has been a critical partner in this event, providing medical screenings, preparing meals, and connecting directly with Veterans.



“We’re proud to be part of the Veterans Stand Down,” said Lt. Col. Russell Pierce, 168th Medical Group commander. “It’s not just about doing check-ups or handing out meals, it’s about making sure veterans know they’re appreciated and not forgotten.”



The 168th Wing medical personnel provided free health and dental screenings, helping connect veterans with essential care. Following the exams, Veterans receive vouchers to see a physician in the community. These vouchers can be exchanged for prescriptions and follow-up appointments, such as dental.



Meanwhile, the other 168 WG volunteers cooked and served meals, poured coffee, and engaged in conversation. In a unique and nostalgic touch, a few volunteers donned vintage-style outfits reminiscent of the USO era, adding a warm, old-time charm to the event while serving coffee.



The Stand Down provides services and support resources, all made possible by a strong partnership of community volunteers and service members and supported by businesses and agencies.



“Our role here goes beyond the uniform,” said Master Sgt. James Huston. “It’s about showing up for those who came before us — making sure they know they are not forgotten.”



Airmen from the 168th Wing contributed across the board, assisting with event setup and teardown, checking in guests at the front doors, managing trash, offering help wherever it was needed, and preparing food bags in partnership with the Fairbanks Food Bank for distribution during the event.



With more than 20 years of continuous participation, the 168th Wing’s commitment to the VA Stand Down remains as strong as ever, a living testament to the motto: Always Ready, Always There.



“Our mission doesn’t end with deployments or drills,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brent Garrison of the 168th Medical Group. “It extends to our communities and especially to those who served before us. Being here for our Veterans is an honor.”



The Veterans Stand Down is more than just a resource fair it’s an event created for Veterans, offering a place where they can share camaraderie, connect with others who understand their journey, and receive support.



“There’s a lot of bad out there — if you really look, there’s a lot of good too,” said Sam Fitzpatrick, Fairbanks community volunteer and Iraq War Veteran. “Events like this are a reminder that the good is still out there. It’s a place where we can take time to talk, to listen, and to share. The event is not only for the older Veterans but also for the young Veterans to take time to share their experiences.”

