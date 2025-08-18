Newest Wisconsin Challenge Academy class 55 settles in for training opportunities

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 55 participate in training Aug. 6,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy Class 55 participate in training Aug. 6, 2025, at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

In July, the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, a tenant organization at Fort McCoy, welcomed their 55th class of cadets to train in the academy.



According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.



The Challenge Academy offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



On Aug. 7, the cadets of class 55 began their first day of class on Aug. 7. The academy’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/wichallengeacademy, documented the day.



“First day of school… Challenge Academy style,” the Facebook post states. “Today, cadets marched with purpose as all four platoons headed to Academic Hall for their first official day of class. You could feel the pride in every step — this wasn’t just any first day. Just like traditional schools, we have bells that ring to signal class changes. But no lockers here — so no stressing over locker combos! And yes, academics are a big deal. So much so, that if a cadet needs to use the latrine during class ... it’s 25 push-ups in and out.



“Cadets take five core classes: math, science, social studies, English, and character development,” the post states. “Alpha Company attends in the morning, and Bravo takes over in the afternoon.”



Cadets also got to make their first call home after starting class on Aug. 10, academy officials said in another Facebook post.



“Cadets have been counting down to this moment, and now it’s finally here,” the post states.



Cadets were given five minutes each to make as many phone calls as they could in that time, and according to staff they all took advantage of the opportunity to connect with loved ones.



As the cadets continue their journey, parents and friends of the cadets can follow what’s happening with the class on the academy’s website at https://challengeacademy.org/class-55.



Now that class 55 is in its residential phase, they’ll be completing all types of training, learning, and more.



“During the residential phase, cadets experience a structured and disciplined schedule that focuses on developing their social, emotional, academic, and basic life skills,” the academy website states. “This is accomplished through the implementation of the eight core components, the foundation of the Challenge program intervention model.



“Cadets complete the residential phase with the skills and values necessary for their successful transition and integration into adult society,” the website states. “Mentors are matched with cadets midway through the residential phase. The mentors help support the cadets during the remainder of the residential phase and help them prepare to reenter community life. Mentors continue their responsibilities during the 12-month post-residential phase.”



If all cadets are successful, they will continue until graduation in December.



Learn more about the Academy or see the latest news with class 55 by visiting the website at https://challengeacademy.org or the academy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wichallengeacademy.



