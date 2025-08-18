Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox DFMWR makes a splash with annual H2O Fun Run

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Three thousand water balloons, six inflatable pools, a low-crawl foam pit and water gun obstacle course later… community members left Kilianski Sports Complex a little soggy after the annual Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation H2O Fun Run, Aug. 16.

    Participants were given water balloons at the start line to kick the race off with a splash. The event also featured multiple sprinkler systems and volunteers with water guns and balloons maintaining a steady flow of H2O to keep participants cool along the route.

    The run was limited to 60 minutes and participants were allowed to run as many laps as they wanted.

    For more images from the event, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr page, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720324692719/

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

