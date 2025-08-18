Fort Knox DFMWR makes a splash with annual H2O Fun Run

Photo By Savannah Baird | Fort Knox community members participate in the annual Directorate of Family and...... read more read more Photo By Savannah Baird | Fort Knox community members participate in the annual Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation H2O Fun Run at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Aug. 16, 2025. The event featured multiple sprinklers, water gun and balloon stations; a water slide; a low-crawl foam pit; and an inflatable pool obstacle course. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Three thousand water balloons, six inflatable pools, a low-crawl foam pit and water gun obstacle course later… community members left Kilianski Sports Complex a little soggy after the annual Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation H2O Fun Run, Aug. 16.



Participants were given water balloons at the start line to kick the race off with a splash. The event also featured multiple sprinkler systems and volunteers with water guns and balloons maintaining a steady flow of H2O to keep participants cool along the route.



The run was limited to 60 minutes and participants were allowed to run as many laps as they wanted.



For more images from the event, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr page, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720324692719/



