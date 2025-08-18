Fort Knox DFMWR makes a splash with annual H2O Fun Run

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Three thousand water balloons, six inflatable pools, a low-crawl foam pit and water gun obstacle course later… community members left Kilianski Sports Complex a little soggy after the annual Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation H2O Fun Run, Aug. 16.
Participants were given water balloons at the start line to kick the race off with a splash. The event also featured multiple sprinkler systems and volunteers with water guns and balloons maintaining a steady flow of H2O to keep participants cool along the route.
The run was limited to 60 minutes and participants were allowed to run as many laps as they wanted.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:34
|Story ID:
|545892
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
