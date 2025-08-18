Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2025

    Courtesy Photo | Official logo for Fuerzas Comando 2025 in El Salvador.

    EL SALVADOR

    08.18.2025

    Story by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    Special Operations Command South

    ILOPANGO, El Salvador — Sixteen special operations teams from across Central and South America and the Caribbean will gather in Ilopango, El Salvador, Aug. 18–29, for Fuerzas Comando 2025, the 19th iteration of the premier special operations skills competition and senior leadership seminar.

    Established in 2004, Fuerzas Comando is a 10-day event designed to test participants’ skills through a friendly competition among special operations forces. The event promotes interoperability and military-to-military relationships through cordial contests, enhances training knowledge, and strengthens regional cooperation.

    Concurrently, a senior leadership seminar will convene, uniting top multinational special operations leaders to address transnational threats impacting defense and stability across the region.

    Participating nations include Argentina, Belize, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and the United States.

    Fuerzas Comando 2025 is sponsored by U.S. Southern Command and executed by Special Operations Command South in partnership with the Fuerza Armada de El Salvador.

    The competition will feature a series of evaluated events:
    Day 1: Weapons zero (non-graded)
    Day 2: Physical training event (100 points) and opening ceremony
    Day 3: Assaulter stages 1 and 2 / Sniper stage 1 (300 points)
    Day 4: Assaulter stages 3 and 4 / Sniper stages 2 and 3 (300 points)
    Day 5: Assaulter stage 5 / Sniper stages 4 and 5 (400 points)
    Day 6: Assaulter stages 6 and 7 / Sniper stage 7 (400 points)
    Day 7: Assaulter and sniper stage 8 / Combined assault (300 points)
    Day 8: Ruck event (200 points)
    Day 9: Obstacle course (200 points)
    Day 10: Water event (200 points)
    Day 11: No evaluation
    Day 12: Closing ceremony

